Report: Tuohy Family Made Approximately $700K off Michael Oher's 'Blind Side' Story

Jeffrey Mayer

The Tuohy family continued to push back against claims made by former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher in a recent legal filing.

People's Andrea Mandell reported the family has collected around $700,000 in total payouts from the film adaptation of The Blind Side.

"The Tuohys have not received millions of dollars from the movie," a source said to Mandell. "They have not even received $1 million from the movie."

Mandell also provided a statement from Marty Singer, an attorney for the Tuohy family:

"When Michael Lewis, a friend of Sean's since childhood, was approached about turning his book on Mr. Oher and the Tuohys into a movie about their family, his agents negotiated a deal where they received a small advance from the production company and a tiny percentage of net profits. They insisted that any money received be divided equally. And they have made good on that pledge."

ESPN's Michael A. Fletcher reported Monday that Oher was contesting the conservatorship agreement he signed with the family shortly after he turned 18 years old in 2004. He said he had been under the impression he was legally adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy.

Along with that, Oher alleged the Tuohys "used their power as conservators to strike a deal that paid them and their two birth children millions of dollars in royalties from an Oscar-winning film that earned more than $300 million," per Fletcher.

Sean Tuohy told the Daily Memphian's Geoff Calkins he was "devastated" by the allegations leveled in Oher's filing and that it was "upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children."

Tuohy said the family pursued the conservatorship option so Oher wouldn't be in potential violation of NCAA rules when he eventually started his college football career. He added that family lawyers advised Oher couldn't be adopted because he was over the age of 18. However, Calkins noted Tennessee law permits "adult adoption," which would've applied in Oher's case.

When it came to the money associated with The Blind Side, Singer said in a statement that profit participation checks and studio accounting statements will help support the Tuohys assertions, per Fletcher:

"Even recently, when Mr. Oher started to threaten them about what he would do unless they paid him an eight-figure windfall, and, as part of that shakedown effort refused to cash the small profit checks from the Tuohys, they still deposited Mr. Oher's equal share into a trust account they set up for his son."

Don Barrett, who represents Oher, said he and his colleagues "try cases in the courtroom based on the facts" and "have confidence in our judicial system and in our client Michael Oher," according to Fletcher.

Oher was a two-time first-team All-SEC and unanimous All-American during his time at Ole Miss. A first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2009, he spent eight seasons in the NFL and had $34.5 million in career earnings.