USC's Bronny James Tops CBB NIL Valuations at $6.2M Ahead of 2023-24 Season

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Less than three months from the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season, it's not going to surprise anyone that Bronny James is the most valuable player by financial valuation.

Per the latest NIL evaluations from On3.com, James' $6.2 million valuation is more than five times greater than No. 2 Hansel Emmanuel of Northwestern State ($1.2 million).

James' immediate future in basketball is uncertain at this point. The 18-year-old committed to USC on May 10. He was with the team preparing a summer tour in Greece and Croatia when he went into cardiac arrest on July 24.

Bronny was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on July 27.

James is still undergoing testing to determine what caused his cardiac arrest.

Emmanuel is entering his sophomore season at Northwestern State. He had his left arm amputated when he was six years old when a wall collapsed on it and he was trapped for nearly two hours.

The 19-year-old averaged 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 20 games for the Demons last season. He has 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Third on the list is highly touted Duke freshman Jared McCain. The 247Sports 5-star prospect is the top incoming recruit for head coach Jon Scheyer.

Shaqir O'Neal, son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has the fourth-highest NIL valuation at $850,000. He is going to play basketball at Texas Southern.

Purdue center Zach Edey, the reigning National Player of the Year, has an $822,000 valuation. He initially tested the professional waters by declaring for the NBA draft, but opted to withdraw so he could return to the Boilermakers for a fourth season.

The 2023-24 season is set to tip off on Nov. 6.