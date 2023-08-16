Dolphins' Christian Wilkins Skipping Team Drills amid Desire for New Contract

AP Photo/Doug Murray

The 2023 NFL offseason has seen multiple notable players express frustration over their contracts, and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is the latest to join the fray.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday that Wilkins has not been participating in team drills because of his unhappiness over a lack of a new contract.

McDaniel didn't sound concerned over Wilkins' absence from team drills, saying, "When he next participates is up to him." The 27-year-old has been seen warming up with teammates but resting on the sidelines during 11-on-11 drills.

Wilkins is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will earn $10.75 million this season on the fifth-year option in his contract. After establishing himself as one of Miami's most consistent defenders, it's understandable why he's seeking a bigger payday.

The Clemson product has played every game in each of the last two seasons and started 60 of his 64 career appearances. In 2022, he registered a career-high 98 total tackles while adding 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He also posted a career-high six pass deflections.

Wilkins will likely be seeking a deal worth over $20 million per year thanks to the precedence set by other defensive tackles across the NFL. This offseason alone, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants ($22.5M), Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders ($22.5M), Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans ($23.5M) and Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets ($24M) all cashed in on big-money extensions.

The Dolphins are hoping to establish themselves as Super Bowl contenders this season after a promising 2022 campaign, so they will need Wilkins in the lineup for their defense to excel.

Miami will play its second preseason game on Saturday against the Houston Texans.