Bold Bulls Predictions for Top 2023 NBA Offseason Signings, Trades

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the surface, predicting a 20-10 season from someone who has authored two such stat lines before may not seem super bold. However, Nikola Vučević, who turns 33 in October, last hit those marks in 2020-21 and has seen his scoring output and offensive involvement decline in the two seasons since.



The Bulls should think long and hard about bucking that trend, particularly if they hope to get positive value out of the three-year, $60 million extension they gave him just ahead of free agency opening.



The rebounding won't be an issue, as he is on a five-year run of gobbling up double-digit boards. But getting enough touches to hit the points portion of this stat line could be a challenge, since Chicago's offense has fed Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan first before looking the Montenegrin's way.



Why can't the Bulls work him a little deeper into their offensive equation? He has limitations on defense, so the hope is his offensive skill surpasses what he gives back on the offensive end. That can only happen if his number is being called early and often.

After posting an efficient 52/34.9/83.5 shooting slash last season, Vučević seems capable of handling more than the 14 shots he averaged.

