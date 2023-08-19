Each MLB Team's Biggest 'What-if?' of the 2023 Season

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: What if They Hadn't Released Madison Bumgarner?

This is not to suggest Bumgarner shouldn't have been released, mind you. Of all the acceptable things to do with pitchers with 10.26 ERAs, keeping them around is not one of them.

The only surprise is that the Diamondbacks cut Bumgarner loose while he was still owed $34 million. That kind of money ordinarily buys more patience. But it worked out, as Tommy Henry took his spot and led Arizona to wins in 10 of his 16 starts.

Colorado Rockies: What if They Had Called Up Nolan Jones Sooner?

The Rockies were always going to be terrible, and there's little point in litigating whether injuries to Kris Bryant, Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela could have been avoided. It's doubtful that any of the three was robbed of a special season.

As for Jones, he raked with a 1.193 OPS at Triple-A before the Rockies finally promoted him on May 26. He's since been one of their best hitters to the tune of an .858 OPS, thus indicating they missed out by being slow to act.

Los Angeles Dodgers: What if Gavin Lux Hadn't Taken an Awkward Step?

Here's another "no regrets" team, and especially lately with the Dodgers on a 15-2 run in August. They've even managed to turn their rotation from a weakness to a major strength, thus nixing a compelling what-if scenario.

Even shortstop isn't the problem it once was, it's still hard not to think back to the awkward step that resulted in a torn ACL for Lux back in February. If he was healthy and building on last year's solid breakout, an already dangerous team would have yet another weapon.

San Diego Padres: What if They Had Sold at the Deadline?

Though the Padres were linked to Verlander and other high-profile trade chips ahead of the deadline, there were also rumblings they were open to selling. At least, open enough to listen on Juan Soto, Blake Snell and Josh Hader.

Those rumors ultimately amounted to nothing. But with the Padres sinking even further in the standings with a 7-9 record since the deadline, maybe they should have. The rest of 2023 would have been torpedoed, but at least the club's future would look more optimistic.

San Francisco Giants: What if That Pitch Had Missed Mitch Haniger?

After getting off to a slow start, Haniger had been heating up with a .760 OPS over 21 games between May 19 and June 12. Then he got a literal bad back on June 13, when a wayward fastball fractured his right forearm. He's been out ever since.

The Giants were weathering his absence just fine for a while, but not so much now. They're 10-17 and have scored only 2.9 runs per game in their last 27 contests. No matter when Haniger returns, this stretch doesn't bode well for their playoff push.

