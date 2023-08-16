Former Mets IF Daniel Murphy Re-Retires After Comeback With Angels Triple-A Team

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Daniel Murphy's comeback bid is over.

The former MLB All-Star has retired again, per the Associated Press, after appearing in 38 games for the the Salt Lake Bees, the Los Angeles Angels' Triple-A team.

Murphy last played an MLB game during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before retiring for the first time.

