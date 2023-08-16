X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Australia vs. England: Top Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup Semi-Final

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 16, 2023

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 12: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring her goal with team mates Millie Bright, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Ella Toone during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia on August 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
    Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

    Spain's dramatic winner over Sweden sent them to the Women's World Cup final. Now, they await either hosts Australia or England as the two teams square off in semifinal action on Wednesday morning.

    Australia reached this point by winning Group B before beating Denmark 2-0 in the Round of 16 and getting past France on penalties in the quarterfinals.

    England, the 2022 European champions, easily won Group D before beating Nigeria in penalties in the Round of 16 and knocking off Colombia 2-1 in the quarters.

    It's a heavyweight showdown with Spain looming. Below, we'll keep you updated with the top highlights and events from the second semifinal at the Women's World Cup.

    36' - ENGLAND AHEAD! Ella Toone with a rocket into the top right corner after some patient work in the box.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    THE LIONESSES LEAD 🦁<br><br>Ella Toone fires England in front 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/NTPDhCqab9">pic.twitter.com/NTPDhCqab9</a>

    9' - First big chance for England. Georgia Stanway is clear in the box, but Mackenzie Arnold is in the right place to block the half-volley.

    Australia vs. England: Top Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup Semi-Final
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    MACCA DENIES STANWAY 🧤 <a href="https://t.co/sC4ydWWscC">pic.twitter.com/sC4ydWWscC</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.