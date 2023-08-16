Australia vs. England: Top Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup Semi-Final

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Spain's dramatic winner over Sweden sent them to the Women's World Cup final. Now, they await either hosts Australia or England as the two teams square off in semifinal action on Wednesday morning.

Australia reached this point by winning Group B before beating Denmark 2-0 in the Round of 16 and getting past France on penalties in the quarterfinals.

England, the 2022 European champions, easily won Group D before beating Nigeria in penalties in the Round of 16 and knocking off Colombia 2-1 in the quarters.

It's a heavyweight showdown with Spain looming. Below, we'll keep you updated with the top highlights and events from the second semifinal at the Women's World Cup.

36' - ENGLAND AHEAD! Ella Toone with a rocket into the top right corner after some patient work in the box.

9' - First big chance for England. Georgia Stanway is clear in the box, but Mackenzie Arnold is in the right place to block the half-volley.

