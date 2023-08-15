Michael Carter on Jets' RBs After Dalvin Cook Contract: 'Can't Get This on Madden'

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The New York Jets might just put up video-game numbers with a video-game roster this season.

"The room that we have right now, it's nuts," running back Michael Carter said when discussing his position group that also includes Dalvin Cook, Breece Hall, Zonovan Knight and Israel Abanikanda, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "You can't get this [many good players] on Madden."

It may take some time for the group to be at full strength.

Cimini noted the Jets plan on limiting Hall's work early in the season after activating him from the physically unable to perform list. He suffered a torn ACL last year as a rookie and is working his way back.

As for Cook, he is still recovering from shoulder surgery and isn't expected to practice for at least a week.

The depth should help keep the team afloat in the meantime, but Cook and Hall will likely be the primary options for much of the team's push for a playoff spot during the season.

After all, Cook is a four-time Pro Bowler who eclipsed 1,100 rushing yards in each of the last four seasons. He was a high-profile addition and surely didn't come to New York just to sit behind other players who are not as accomplished as him.

Hall looked like a star in the making as a rookie with 463 rushing yards, 218 receiving yards and five total touchdowns in seven games prior to his injury. It might take him some time to reach that form again in 2023, but the potential is there for him to develop into a Pro Bowl playmaker.

And the Jets could do far worse for a third option than Carter, who ran for 639 yards as a rookie in 2021 and posted 402 rushing yards, 288 receiving yards and three touchdowns last year.

Throw in star wide receiver Garrett Wilson on the outside and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers under center, and the Jets have plenty to like about their offense heading into the 2023 campaign.