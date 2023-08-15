Video: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Floored by Oz the Mentalist's Card Trick on 'Hard Knocks'

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers may be a magician when it comes to reading defenses and throwing the ball, but he was subjected to a different type of magic during a recent team meeting when HBO's Hard Knocks was in attendance.

And he couldn't believe what he saw.

Oz Pearlman, a mentalist and magician, visited the New York Jets and had some fun at Rodgers' expense with a card trick. Not only did he correctly determine the card Rodgers was thinking of, but he also left the quarterback holding a goldfish—which just so happened to be what safeties coach Marquand Manuel said he was thinking about before the reveal.

"What if you would've picked a giraffe, though?" one of Rodgers' teammates exclaimed in an amusing moment.

While much of the first episode of this season's Hard Knocks centered around Rodgers' arrival to the Jets and other stars such as Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, the second episode, which airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, clearly brings some levity to training camp.

Much to Rodgers' amazement.