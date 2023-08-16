Packers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

1 of 3

It was fair to wonder if Darnell Savage's job was in jeopardy going into training camp.

The Packers were relatively quiet when it came to adding external free agents this offseason, but they brought in Tarvarius Moore and Jonathan Owens while re-signing Rudy Ford.

However, Savage has been rolling with the starting defense in practice and was among the first string on the team's first unofficial depth chart.

The other safety spot is a bit more interesting. Ford—who made six starts with three interceptions and 44 total tackles with the Packers last season—is listed as the starter, but Owens got the start against the Bengals and has also played with the starters in practice.

This is the one issue that might remain in the air until Week 1 because they both bring something different to the table. Owens is a stout tackler who started all 17 games for the Texans last season and only missed six percent of his tackle attempts while racking up 125 total stops.

Projection: Darnell Savage and Jonathon Owens will be the starters.