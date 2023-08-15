Steelers' Patrick Peterson: George Pickens 'Reminds Me a Lot of DeAndre Hopkins'

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson has gone up against numerous talented receivers during his 12-year career, and he had some high praise for Pittsburgh Steelers second-year wideout George Pickens.

Peterson, who signed with the Steelers on a two-year deal this offseason, said during an appearance on Green Light with Chris Long that he sees traits in Pickens that are reminiscent of one of the best receivers of his generation:

"He reminds me a lot of DeAndre Hopkins on the way he goes up and attacks the football, his catch radius. There's not many passes that you see DeAndre Hopkins drop, no matter how he catches it, it's gonna come down to his possession. He has a little bit of Chad Johnson too, as far as his body type, his body structure. He's a very lean and awkward route runner."

If Pickens is anything like Hopkins, he's in for a productive career. Hopkins is a five-time All-Pro with three first-team selections and a five-time Pro Bowler with six 1,000-yard campaigns in 10 NFL seasons.

As a rookie, Pickens appeared in all 17 games and recorded 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns. The 2022 second-round pick appears poised to take on a bigger role this year, and he made a 33-yard touchdown catch in Pittsburgh's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pickens will have another opportunity to put his skills on display when the Steelers play their second preseason game on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.