2023 Fantasy Football: Players Flying Up Boards This Preseason

Current ADP: 6.11

George Pickens was a sleeper fantasy pick last year, but his rookie season season was a bit up-and-down. The Pittsburgh Steelers' aerial attack was hamstrung by quarterback issues early in the year, and while the coaching staff did its best to protect Kenny Pickett after the first-round pick took over the starting job, the offense wound up dialing up a higher percentage of running plays than most NFL squads.

That should change in 2023 and Pickens is in line to be the main beneficiary from an increase in throwing volume from a more confident, developed Pickett. The Georgia product flashed plenty of promise in 2022, finishing the year with 52 catches on 84 targets for 801 yards and four touchdowns. While he'll likely remain third in the pecking order behind Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth, Pickens did pace Pittsburgh in receiving touchdowns and should tally up more scores this year.

Pickens already found some paydirt during the preseason, hauling in a 33-yard touchdown during this past Friday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The most impressive part of the play was the yards after the catch, something the wideout rarely picked up as a rookie.

According to Chris Adamski of TribLive.com, Pickens came in dead last out of 139 qualifying pass-catchers in average YAC in 2022. It was a flaw that both players and coaching staff seemed keenly aware of based on their comments after the game (per Adamski).

Pickett praised his fellow sophomore's work after picking up that intermediate gain through the air, saying: "It was great to see the run after the catch that he had. To catch and then break like that, so kind of with the way we drew it up — it was a good first job."

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada echoed that sentiment: "That was a good all-around play. The run after the catch was good. Finding his way to the end zone was good. All things we want to see and need to see."

Fantasy managers seem aware of this development as well. Pickens' ADP has climbed noticeably after remaining stagnant for most of the summer. He went from an early-ninth-round pick to an early-seventh-rounder during training camp and then leaped up even further following his 2023 preseason debut, reaching the late sixth round as of Monday evening.

Another reason for Pickens' ascension could be his training camp showcase. The wideout is dominating in practice to the point that legendary NFL wideout Randy Moss took note and called him the "best young receiver to enter the National Football League in the past 15 years". Pickens had made headlines for his spectacular, Moss-like catch a few days before that comment. Given Pickens had recorded the most contested grabs of any first-year receiver since PFF began charting the stat in 2016, it's no surprise he's making plays like that ahead of what should be a breakout second season.

If the Pickett-Pickens battery continues to thrive, Pickens could find himself coming off the board as early as the fifth round in fantasy drafts held just before the start of the season.