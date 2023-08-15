Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Expects to Run 4.3 40-Yard Dash at 2024 NFL Combine

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State star Marvin Harrison is already calling his shot for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

The junior wide receiver told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman he's expecting to post a 40-yard dash time in the "high 4.3" when he runs in front of NFL coaches and talent evaluators.

For some perspective, only five wideouts posted a sub-4.4-second time at the 2023 combine. Eight got there in 2022, including Harrison's former OSU teammates Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

Harrison is widely considered one of the top draft-eligible players at any position. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said in April he could be off the board within the first three selections next spring.

With Wilson and Olave gone, the Philadelphia native assumed a starring role in the passing game in 2022, and he fully capitalized. He caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns and had seven 100-yard receiving games. He was a unanimous All-American and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Harrison could decline to play a single snap in 2023 and opt out of the combine altogether, yet it would probably do little to dent his draft stock.

Should he show up in Indianapolis and log a sub-4.4 40, he might manage to be the first receiver selected with the No. 1 pick since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996.