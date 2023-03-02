NFL Combine 2023 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

0 of 10

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is no shortage of storylines as the 2023 NFL draft approaches.

The Chicago Bears may trade the No. 1 overall pick, top-notch quarterbacks from powerhouse college programs such as C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young will be looking to separate themselves from their peers, and under-the-radar prospects will have the opportunity to climb draft boards leading up to April 27.

An important part of the evaluation process happens at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the drills started Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Here is a look at the full schedule and results from all the on-field drills, per NFL.com's tracker.