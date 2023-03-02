    NFL Combine 2023 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 2, 2023

      INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: A detail view of the NFL crest with the Scouting Combine logo is seen during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 4, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      There is no shortage of storylines as the 2023 NFL draft approaches.

      The Chicago Bears may trade the No. 1 overall pick, top-notch quarterbacks from powerhouse college programs such as C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young will be looking to separate themselves from their peers, and under-the-radar prospects will have the opportunity to climb draft boards leading up to April 27.

      An important part of the evaluation process happens at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the drills started Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

      Here is a look at the full schedule and results from all the on-field drills, per NFL.com's tracker.

    Combine Info

      NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after recieving MVP award during of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Alabama Crimson Tide won the game 45 - 20. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
      Sean Gardner/Getty Images

      On-Field Workout Schedule

      Thursday: Defensive Line, Linebackers

      Friday: Defensive Backs, Special Teams

      Saturday: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

      Sunday: Offensive Line, Running Backs

      Drill Information

      Drill — Abbreviation — Measurement

      40-Yard Dash — 40 — Seconds

      Bench Press — BP — Reps

      Vertical Jump — Vert — Inches

      Broad Jump — Broad — Feet, Inches

      3-Cone Drill — 3C — Seconds

      20-Yard Shuttle — 20S — Seconds

      10-Yard Split — 10S — Seconds

    Defensive Linemen

      INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 01: Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Calijah Kancey, DT (Pittsburgh): 40 (4.73), 10S (1.64)

      Jalen Redmond, DT (Oklahoma): 40 (4.85), 10S (1.71), Vert (34.5"), Broad (9'8")

      Dante Stills, DT (West Virginia): 40 (4.92), 10S (1.72), Vert (28.5"), Broad (9'5")

      Bryan Breese, DT (Clemson): 40 (4.93), 10S (1.71), Vert (29")

      Gervon Dexter Sr., DT (Florida): 40 (4.93), 10S (1.81), Vert (31"), Broad (9'2")

      Zacch Pickens, DT (South Carolina): 40 (4.96), 10S (1.74), Vert (30.5"), Broad (9'8")

      Moro Ojomo, DT (Texas): 40 (5.12), 10S (1.77), Vert (33"), Broad (9'4")

      Keeanu Benton, DT (Wisconsin): 40 (5.13), 10S (1.79), Vert (29.5"), Broad (9'3")

      Cameron Young, DT (Mississippi State): 40 (5.18), 10S (1.80)

      Nesta Jade Silvera, DT (Arizona State): 40 (5.20), 10S (1.77), Vert (29.5"), Broad (9'2")

      Jerrod Clark, DT (Coastal Carolina): 40 (5.30), 10S (1.82), Vert (27.5"), Broad (8'6")

      DJ Dale, DT (Alabama): 40 (5.30), 10S (1.81), Vert (25.5"), Broad (8'2")

      Keondre Coburn, DT (Texas): 40 (5.34), 10S (1.82), Vert (27.5"), Broad (8'5")

      PJ Mustipher, DT (Penn State): 40 (5.45), 10S (1.88), Vert (27.5"), Broad (8')

      Siaki Ika, DT (Baylor): 40 (5.45), 10S (1.88)

      Byron Young, DT (Alabama): Vert (26"), Broad (9')

    Linebackers

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Linebacker Will Anderson of Alabama speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
      Justin Casterline/Getty Images

      Results will be updated throughout the combine.

    Defensive Backs

      INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: Penn State defensive back Joey Porter Jr. answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Results will be updated throughout the combine.

    Special Teams

      INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: N.C. State kicker Christopher Dunn answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Results will be updated throughout the combine.

    Quarterbacks

      ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 31: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to pass during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl college football playoff game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs on December 31st, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Results will be updated throughout the combine.

    Wide Receivers

      LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 02: USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates during the Pac-12 Championship football game between Utah Utes and USC Trojans on December 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Results will be updated throughout the combine.

    Tight Ends

      LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) warms up before a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans on November 26, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Results will be updated throughout the combine.

    Offensive Linemen

      ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) during the college football Playoff Semifinal game at the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Results will be updated throughout the combine.

    Running Backs

      SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Bijan Robinson #5 of the Texas Longhorns arrives to the stadium before the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies at Alamodome on December 29, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
      Tim Warner/Getty Images

      Results will be updated throughout the combine.

