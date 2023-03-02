NFL Combine 2023 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

NFL Combine 2023 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All DrillsMarch 2, 2023
There is no shortage of storylines as the 2023 NFL draft approaches.
The Chicago Bears may trade the No. 1 overall pick, top-notch quarterbacks from powerhouse college programs such as C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young will be looking to separate themselves from their peers, and under-the-radar prospects will have the opportunity to climb draft boards leading up to April 27.
An important part of the evaluation process happens at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the drills started Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Here is a look at the full schedule and results from all the on-field drills, per NFL.com's tracker.
Combine Info
On-Field Workout Schedule
Thursday: Defensive Line, Linebackers
Friday: Defensive Backs, Special Teams
Saturday: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends
Sunday: Offensive Line, Running Backs
Drill Information
Drill — Abbreviation — Measurement
40-Yard Dash — 40 — Seconds
Bench Press — BP — Reps
Vertical Jump — Vert — Inches
Broad Jump — Broad — Feet, Inches
3-Cone Drill — 3C — Seconds
20-Yard Shuttle — 20S — Seconds
10-Yard Split — 10S — Seconds
Defensive Linemen
Calijah Kancey, DT (Pittsburgh): 40 (4.73), 10S (1.64)
Jalen Redmond, DT (Oklahoma): 40 (4.85), 10S (1.71), Vert (34.5"), Broad (9'8")
Dante Stills, DT (West Virginia): 40 (4.92), 10S (1.72), Vert (28.5"), Broad (9'5")
Bryan Breese, DT (Clemson): 40 (4.93), 10S (1.71), Vert (29")
Gervon Dexter Sr., DT (Florida): 40 (4.93), 10S (1.81), Vert (31"), Broad (9'2")
Zacch Pickens, DT (South Carolina): 40 (4.96), 10S (1.74), Vert (30.5"), Broad (9'8")
Moro Ojomo, DT (Texas): 40 (5.12), 10S (1.77), Vert (33"), Broad (9'4")
Keeanu Benton, DT (Wisconsin): 40 (5.13), 10S (1.79), Vert (29.5"), Broad (9'3")
Cameron Young, DT (Mississippi State): 40 (5.18), 10S (1.80)
Nesta Jade Silvera, DT (Arizona State): 40 (5.20), 10S (1.77), Vert (29.5"), Broad (9'2")
Jerrod Clark, DT (Coastal Carolina): 40 (5.30), 10S (1.82), Vert (27.5"), Broad (8'6")
DJ Dale, DT (Alabama): 40 (5.30), 10S (1.81), Vert (25.5"), Broad (8'2")
Keondre Coburn, DT (Texas): 40 (5.34), 10S (1.82), Vert (27.5"), Broad (8'5")
PJ Mustipher, DT (Penn State): 40 (5.45), 10S (1.88), Vert (27.5"), Broad (8')
Siaki Ika, DT (Baylor): 40 (5.45), 10S (1.88)
Byron Young, DT (Alabama): Vert (26"), Broad (9')
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Special Teams
Quarterbacks
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Linemen
Running Backs
