NFL Combine 2022 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams descended upon Lucas Oil Stadium this for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

The event officially began Thursday with field drills underway for tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers.

The status of this year's combine looked to be in flux in February after agents representing a number of prospective 2022 draftees voiced concerns with the health and safety protocols in place. The NFL eased many of the restrictions in response, thus alleviating the issue.

While some of the top stars in the 2022 class declined to participate in full workouts, there were plenty of prospects who warranted close attention in Indianapolis. Here are the results from the combine drills via NFL.com.