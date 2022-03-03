NFL Combine 2022 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

NFL Combine 2022 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All DrillsMarch 4, 2022
Representatives from all 32 NFL teams descended upon Lucas Oil Stadium this for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
The event officially began Thursday with field drills underway for tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers.
The status of this year's combine looked to be in flux in February after agents representing a number of prospective 2022 draftees voiced concerns with the health and safety protocols in place. The NFL eased many of the restrictions in response, thus alleviating the issue.
While some of the top stars in the 2022 class declined to participate in full workouts, there were plenty of prospects who warranted close attention in Indianapolis. Here are the results from the combine drills via NFL.com.
Combine Info
On-Field Workout Schedule
Thursday: Tight Ends, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers
Friday: Offensive Line, Running Backs
Saturday: Defensive Line, Linebackers
Sunday: Special Teams, Defensive Backs
Drill Information
Drill — Abbreviation — Measurement
40-Yard Dash — 40 — Seconds
Bench Press — BP — Reps
Vertical Jump — Vert — Inches
Broad Jump — Broad — Feet, Inches
3-Cone Drill — 3C — Seconds
20-Yard Shuttle — 20S — Seconds
60-Yard Shuttle — 60S — Seconds
Tight Ends
Austin Allen (Nebraska): 40 (4.83), Vert (34), Broad (10'1"), 3C (7.00), 20S (4.26)
Chase Allen (Iowa State): Vert (33.5), Broad (9'9"), 3C (7.03), 20S (4.43)
Daniel Bellinger (San Diego State): 40 (4.63), BP (22), Vert (34.5), Broad (10'5"), 3C (7.05), 20S (4.47)
Grant Calcaterra (SMU): 40 (4.62), BP (20)
Greg Dulcich (UCLA): 40 (4.70), BP (16), Vert (34), Broad (10'2"), 3C (7.05), 20S (4.37)
Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin): 40 (4.81), BP (15), Vert (31.5), Broad (9'10"), 3C (7.03), 20S (4.48)
Jeremiah Hall (Oklahoma): 40 (4.96), BP (19), Vert (29), Broad (9'3"), 3C (7.43), 20S (4.62)
Peyton Hendershot (Indiana): 40 (4.80), Vert (32.5), Broad (9'9"), 20S (4.25)
Connor Heyward (Michigan State): 40 (4.72), Vert (32.5)
Curtis Hodges (Arizona State): 40 (4.85), Vert (34.5), Broad (9'9"), 3C (7.14), 20S (4.28)
Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina): Vert (36), 20S (4.57)
Trey McBride (Colorado State): BP (18), Vert (33), Broad (9'9")
Chig Okonkwo (Maryland): 40 (4.52), Vert (35.5)
Teagan Quitoriano (Oregon State): BP (22)
Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State): BP (19)
Cole Turner (Nevada): 40 (4.76), BP (17), Vert (27), Broad (10'), 3C (7.06), 20S (4.41)
Jelani Woods (Virginia): 40 (4.61), BP (24)
Quarterbacks
Jack Coan (Notre Dame): 40 (4.90), Vert (33), Broad (9'7")
Dustin Crum (Kent State): 40 (4.75)
Kaleb Eleby (Western Michigan): Vert (25.5), Broad (9'3")
EJ Perry (Brown): 40 (4.65), Vert (34.5), Broad (10'3")
Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh): 40 (4.73), Vert (33.5), Broad (10'1")
Brock Purdy (Iowa State): 40 (4.84), Vert (27)
Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati): 40 (4.52), Vert (36), Broad (10'7")
Skylar Thompson (Kansas State): 40 (4.91), Vert (31), Broad (9'4")
Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky): 40 (4.88), Vert (30), Broad (9'1")
Wide Receivers
Calvin Austin III (Memphis): 40 (4.32), Vert (39), Broad (11'3")
Kevin Austin Jr. (Notre Dame): 40 (4.43), Vert (39), Broad (11')
David Bell (Purdue): 40 (4.65), Vert (33), Broad (9'10")
Slade Bolden (Alabama): 40 (4.66), Vert (32), Broad (9'8")
Treylon Burks (Arkansas): 40 (4.55), Vert (33), Broad (10'2")
Dai'Jean Dixon (Nicholls State): 40 (4.62), Vert (34), Broad (10'5")
Jahan Dotson (Penn State): 40 (4.43), Vert (36), Broad (10'1")
Dontario Drummond (Mississippi): 40 (4.65), Vert (34), Broad (10'2")
Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech): Vert (36.5), Broad (10'6")
Ty Fryfogle (Indiana): 40 (4.53), Vert (39), Broad (10'7")
Danny Gray (SMU): 40 (4.33), Vert (34), Broad (10'6")
Johnny Johnson III (Oregon): 40 (4.60), Vert (32), Broad (10'1")
Josh Johnson (Tulsa): BP (14)
Velus Jones (Tennessee): 40 (4.31), Vert (33), Broad (10'1")
Bo Melton (Rutgers): 40 (4.34), Vert (38), Broad (10'1")
Skyy Moore (Western Michigan): 40 (4.41), Vert (34.5), Broad (10'5")
Jalen Nailor (Michigan State): 40 (4.50), Vert (38), Broad (10'8")
Chris Olave (Ohio State): 40 (4.39), Vert (32), Broad (10'4")
Kyle Philips (UCLA): 40 (4.58), Vert (33.5), Broad (10'4")
George Pickens (Georgia): 40 (4.47), Vert (33), Broad (10'5")
Alec Pierce (Cincinnati): 40 (4.33), Vert (40.5), Broad (10'9")
Makai Polk (Mississippi State): 40 (4.59), Vert (31), Broad (9'11")
Charleston Rambo (Miami): 40 (4.57), Vert (33.5), Broad (9'10")
Reggie Roberson Jr. (SMU): Vert (29), Broad (9'6")
Wan'Dale Robinson (Kentucky): 40 (4.44), Vert (34.5), Broad (9'10")
Justyn Ross (Clemson): BP (11)
Braylon Sanders (Mississippi): 40 (4.48), Vert (34.5), Broad (10'1")
Khalil Shakir (Boise State): 40 (4.43), Vert (34.5), Broad (10'4")
Tyquan Thornton (Baylor): 40 (4.28), Vert (36.5), Broad (10'10")
Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama): 40 (4.49), Vert (36), Broad (10'3")
Tre Turner (Virginia Tech): 40 (4.51), Vert (27), Broad (9'5")
Christian Watson (North Dakota State): 40 (4.36), Vert (38.5), Broad (11'4")
Isaiah Weston (Northern Iowa): 40 (4.42), BP (20), Vert (40), Broad (11'3")
Devon Williams (Oregon): 40 (4.65), Vert (33), Broad (11'1")
Garrett Wilson (Ohio State): 40 (4.38), Vert (36), Broad (10'3")
Mike Woods (Oklahoma): 40 (4.55), Vert (34.5), Broad (10'5")