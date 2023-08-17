Every NFL Team's Biggest X-Factor Heading Into 2023 Season

0 of 32

When it comes to predicting how NFL teams will fare in the 2023 season, looking at recent results and known commodities is a great place to start.



Teams that have been successful over the last few years, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, are likely to do the same this season. Proven players like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Nick Bosa and Joe Burrow are big reasons why.



For every established star, however, teams have plenty of less-proven players who could make or break how their campaigns unfold. That includes players returning from injury-altered seasons—like New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley did in 2022—those getting new opportunities, like reigning Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith, and untested rookies who receive prominent roles like Kenny Pickett and Sauce Gardner a year ago.



Every NFL team has an X-factor whose successes or struggles will greatly impact the team's fortunes this year. Here's a look at the biggest one for each team.

