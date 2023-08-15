Russell Wilson Pays Tribute to Alex Collins After Former Seahawks RB's Death

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson honored former teammate Alex Collins, who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash.

Wilson and Collins spent three seasons together with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Collins was riding a motorcycle Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, when he struck a sport utility vehicle that was making a left turn. The crash remains under investigation.

The Seahawks shared a statement from Collins' family.

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world," they said. "All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination and larger-than-life personality."

The Baltimore Ravens, for whom Collins also played, expressed their sadness after his death:

Seattle selected Collins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He had spent three years at Arkansas, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards each season with the Razorbacks.

The 5'10", 210-pound ball-carrier occupied a limited role with Seattle as a rookie before landing with the Ravens in 2017. He proceeded to have a career year, running for 973 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

Collins found his way back to the Pacific Northwest in 2020. He made 14 appearances for the Seahawks in the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined.



The Florida native most recently plied his trade with the USFL's Memphis Showboats. He had 98 rushing yards and one touchdown in three games.