    Russell Wilson Pays Tribute to Alex Collins After Former Seahawks RB's Death

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 15, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks hands the ball off to teammate Alex Collins #41 in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 29, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
    Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson honored former teammate Alex Collins, who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash.

    Wilson and Collins spent three seasons together with the Seattle Seahawks.

    Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

    To one of my favorite teammates. <br>You brought joy to every huddle. <br>Keep Dancin' in Heaven. <br><br>Love you AC. Forever missed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIP</a> <a href="https://t.co/X6dbhWzifH">pic.twitter.com/X6dbhWzifH</a>

    The Broward Sheriff's Office said Collins was riding a motorcycle Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, when he struck a sport utility vehicle that was making a left turn. The crash remains under investigation.

    The Seahawks shared a statement from Collins' family.

    "Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world," they said. "All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination and larger-than-life personality."

    Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks

    A statement from the Collins family. <a href="https://t.co/XWteHpgM3r">pic.twitter.com/XWteHpgM3r</a>

    The Baltimore Ravens, for whom Collins also played, expressed their sadness after his death:

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. <a href="https://t.co/IDywUZ8m73">pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73</a>

    Seattle selected Collins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He had spent three years at Arkansas, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards each season with the Razorbacks.

    The 5'10", 210-pound ball-carrier occupied a limited role with Seattle as a rookie before landing with the Ravens in 2017. He proceeded to have a career year, running for 973 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

    Collins found his way back to the Pacific Northwest in 2020. He made 14 appearances for the Seahawks in the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined.

    The Florida native most recently plied his trade with the USFL's Memphis Showboats. He had 98 rushing yards and one touchdown in three games.