    Knicks Rumors: Jericho Sims, Miles McBride Trades Rejected amid Quickley Talks

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 15, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 07: Jericho Sims #45 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball over Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on April 07, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks have reportedly rebuffed rival teams' attempts to trade for center Jericho Sims and guard Miles McBride.

    Fred Katz of The Athletic reported teams have tried to land both young players as "throw-ins" during trade talks, but the Knicks "like those two too much just to give them away."

    Sims, a 2021 second-round pick, averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 52 games last season. He has been primarily used as a rebounder and dunker in limited minutes, tending to get more run when Mitchell Robinson missed time due to injury.

    It's almost certain Sims will remain on the outside looking in next season with Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein returning. That said, his $1.9 million salary and effectiveness in limited minutes make him a strong bet to make the Knicks' opening night roster.

    McBride, another 2021 second-round pick, has been less impressive through his first two NBA seasons. He averaged 3.5 points and 1.1 assists while shooting 35.8 percent from the floor in 2022-23. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has entrusted McBride at times due to the West Virginia product's strong defensive acumen, but his offensive performance will have to pick up for him to have any chance at playing time next season—particularly with the arrival of Donte DiVincenzo.

    Salary again plays a factor, with McBride due only $1.8 million. It would not make a particular amount of sense to trade him unless he's an added piece to a larger deal.

