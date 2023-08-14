Ezekiel Elliott to Wear No. 15 Jersey After Signing Patriots Contract in Free Agency

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott was nearly unstoppable wearing No. 15 at Ohio State.

So he's going to run it back with the New England Patriots.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the running back. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the contract features a $3 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus.

While Ellliott wore No. 21 when he was with the Dallas Cowboys, he revealed he will be wearing the No. 15 he donned with the Scarlet and Gray when he suits up for his newest team:

Elliott helped lead Ohio State to a College Football Playoff national championship during the 2014 season and a 12-1 record during the 2015 campaign. He ran for more than 1,800 yards in each season and starred in the CFP wins over Alabama and Oregon with a combined 476 yards and six touchdowns on the ground

He carried that momentum to Dallas and led the NFL in rushing yards in two of his first three years. He was also a three-time Pro Bowler in his first four seasons.

However, injuries and a heavy workload have exerted a toll, and Elliott has lost much of his explosiveness in recent years. He ran for a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry in 2022 and will likely be the backup to Rhamondre Stevenson in New England.

Perhaps a smaller role will help keep him fresh, which will, in turn, make him more explosive down the stretch of the season while wearing No. 15.

Just like he was when it mattered most for the Buckeyes.