    WWE's Logan Paul Offers Conor McGregor $1M Bet Over Dillon Danis Boxing Fight

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 14, 2023

    Fans cheer on wrestler Logan Paul during the WWE Monday Night RAW event, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    The stakes may have raised significantly for the upcoming Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match.

    On Monday, Paul issued a challenge to Conor McGregor on social media (warning: NSFW language) to put $1,000,000 on the line.

    The ex-UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is training Danis, and the trash talk has already begun.

    "Dillon will win for sure," McGregor told Matchroom Boxing (h/t Jelani Scott of SI.com). "They're already backtracking right now. They woke an animal. [I've known] Dillon years and I've trained with him many times. I'm guiding him, I'm gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win."

    Paul and Danis, a Bellator MMA welterweight, will square off on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

    The 28-year-old Paul has recently some entertaining and high-flying appearances for WWE, but he is now turning his attention back to boxing. Paul most recently fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a non-scored, eight-round exhibition match in June 2021. He also faced British YouTuber KSI in a professional match in Nov. 2019, losing via split decision in a six-round fight.

    Danis, 29, had one match apiece in Bellator in 2018 and 2019, winning both via first-round submission.

