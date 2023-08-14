WWE's Logan Paul Offers Conor McGregor $1M Bet Over Dillon Danis Boxing Fight

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The stakes may have raised significantly for the upcoming Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match.

On Monday, Paul issued a challenge to Conor McGregor on social media (warning: NSFW language) to put $1,000,000 on the line.

The ex-UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is training Danis, and the trash talk has already begun.

"Dillon will win for sure," McGregor told Matchroom Boxing (h/t Jelani Scott of SI.com). "They're already backtracking right now. They woke an animal. [I've known] Dillon years and I've trained with him many times. I'm guiding him, I'm gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win."

Paul and Danis, a Bellator MMA welterweight, will square off on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

The 28-year-old Paul has recently some entertaining and high-flying appearances for WWE, but he is now turning his attention back to boxing. Paul most recently fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a non-scored, eight-round exhibition match in June 2021. He also faced British YouTuber KSI in a professional match in Nov. 2019, losing via split decision in a six-round fight.

Danis, 29, had one match apiece in Bellator in 2018 and 2019, winning both via first-round submission.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for more about Logan Paul. Catch the latest episode in the player below.