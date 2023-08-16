What Each NFL Head Coach on Hot Seat Must Accomplish in 2023 to Keep Job

0 of 8

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Job security for head coaches in the NFL can be a tenuous thing.

Most folks would probably consider Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs to be the most secure head coach in the league, but even he was let go by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012.

There are more than a few head coaches who enter the 2023 campaign standing on rather thin ice. Some haven't been able to meet the lofty expectations of teams with annual Super Bowl aspirations. Others have had success in the regular season but haven't been able to win when it matters most. Others have yet to post a winning record—or did previously only to backslide in recent years.

Whatever the reason, each of the head coaches listed here is considered in some circles to be on the hot seat this year. Some of them will probably lose their jobs after (if not during the season).

However, each also has a goal that, if met, should earn them another year on the job.

Of course, some of those goals are more easily attainable than others.