Windhorst: Don't Think There's Any Active NBA Trade Talks amid Lillard, Harden Rumors

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The two biggest pieces on the board in the NBA trade market remain static, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"I don't think there's any active trade talks in the NBA right now," Windhorst reported at the 3:12 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast on Monday. "Certainly not active for Dame Lillard. And I don't think there's anything active for James Harden."

In terms of achieving any sort of tangible progress, the Lillard and Harden trade sagas are moving at a glacial pace.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported on Aug. 1 the Portland Trail Blazers "have remained disinclined to engage the Heat in serious trade discussions." He added the Miami Heat, meanwhile, have "no incentive to increase its offer unless Portland shows a willingness to make a deal — which it hasn't to this point" in the absence of another serious bidder.

On the Harden front, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday the Philadelphia 76ers were taking him off the market entirely with no worthwhile offers on the table.

The 10-time All-Star at least managed to liven things up recently. At an event in China, he called Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" and stated clearly his intention to "never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Harden's power play might be counterproductive when teams are now seemingly even less inclined to meet Philly halfway in a trade. He can't exactly hold out forever when he's on an expiring contract, either.

ESPN's Zach Lowe cited a portion of the collective bargaining agreement that might prove very meaningful. A player who voluntarily "withholds playing services for more than 30 days after the start of the last season covered by his contract" can potentially deemed to have violated the deal. In the case of Harden, the Sixers would have the right to block him from signing with any other professional team in the NBA or even around the world.

The closer opening night gets, the 2017-18 MVP might have to amend his stance toward the Sixers if he isn't moved.