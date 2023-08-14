Landing Spots for NBA's Top Free Agents Still Available

0 of 6

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

By early July, most NBA franchises have made their big moves for the coming season. A few outstanding issues remain (see: Damian Lillard and James Harden), but most teams already have their rosters fleshed out for 2023-24.

While the end-of-roster decisions (camp invites, two-ways, etc.) will be sorted out before opening night on October 24, several quality free agents remain unsigned. Will they find NBA homes? Which teams still have money to spend—or roster space?

Some franchises are limited by hard caps, prior commitments or a general aversion to paying luxury taxes.

The list of potentially high-impact veterans is short. Some may need to wait until the season begins to find a home on a team lacking talent or depth (either by miscalculation or injury).

Given the lean pickings, fans who don't think their team did enough this summer may be better served making up fake trades than expecting significant help via free agency.