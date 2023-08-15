The 5 Worst NBA Trades of the Last 5 Years

0 of 5

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Plenty of NBA front offices have been panned for big trades over the years, but the last half-decade has seen some particularly regrettable deals.

To determine the worst, we took to NBA Twitter (X?) for a general survey, and the responses and quotes delivered.

From there, narrowing it down required us to look at the number of prospects and assets that went one way or the other, how the centerpiece players performed before and after the deal, and team success for all involved.

This exercise also calls for a ton of subjectivity, though. The long-term effects of certain trades in the last five years can't be known yet. The Rudy Gobert deal from 2022 seemed outrageous in the moment, and his first season there felt like a year-long adjustment period, but the outlook could change as early as 2023-24.

One technicality before we dive in, though. Our time period is exactly what the headline says. Five years, not five seasons. We're just looking at deals from August 2018 on.

Not that it would've made the list anyway, but the Luka Dončić-Trae Young deal is off the board because it happened in June 2018. All of the following head-scratchers did take place over the past half-decade, though.