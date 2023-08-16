10 MLB Storylines That Will Define the Rest of 2023 Regular Season

9 of 10

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

We just touched on the Miami Marlins, but they are merely one piece of an NL wild-card race that seems destined to come right down to the wire.

As things stand, the Phillies have a bit of a cushion atop the list of non-division leaders at 65-54. However, they have certainly left some meat on the bone as of late, losing a series in Pittsburgh before failing to sweep home series against either Kansas City or Washington.

It was a two-week stretch where they could've opened up a near insurmountable lead for the No. 4 seed. Instead, Philadelphia could be one rough week away from plummeting from fourth place to eighth place, as it holds just a two-game lead over San Francisco, a 2.5-game lead over Miami and a 3.5-game lead over both Chicago and Cincinnati.

At least the Phillies didn't recently get swept by the Nationals, though. The same cannot be said of the Giants, who have gone 9-15 dating back to July 19. They were right on the Dodgers' tail for the NL West lead one month ago, but now they are nine games back and clinging for dear life to a wild-card spot.

Nor does "not recently swept by the Nats" apply to the Reds, who have gone 12-17 since the All-Star break. They did win a road series against the Dodgers, but going a combined 3-10 against Chicago, Miami and Milwaukee in the second half has dropped them to the wrong side of the present cut line.

But no one has fallen apart quite like Arizona has. The Diamondbacks were 50-34 on the morning of July 2 and have gone 9-26 since then. If they can right the ship even a little bit, though, they're only 3.5 games behind Miami for the No. 6 seed and could turn a five-team race for three spots into a six-team race for three spots.

Basically, the Cubs are the only team in the mix actually looking like they want to play beyond October 1, posting the best record in the majors (18-7) dating back to July 18. They were 8.5 games back in both the NL Central and wild-card races at the start of that run, but they have closed the former gap to 3.5 games and the latter to just 1.0 game. And with both the best run differential in the bunch and one of the easiest remaining schedules in the majors, they should make the playoffs.