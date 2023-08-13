Raiders Rookie QB Aidan O'Connell Electrifies Fans in NFL Preseason Debut vs. 49ers

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While Jimmy Garoppolo may have been signed to lead the Las Vegas Raiders to the postseason in 2023, it appears another new quarterback is making a case for another look.

Rookie Aidan O'Connell out of Purdue got the spotlight in the Raiders first preseason game of 2023 and did not disappoint, going 15-18 for 141 yards and a touchdown. He helped the Raiders towards three touchdown Drives and left the game with his team up 24-7 over the San Francisco 49ers.

His performance comes as the Raiders are looking to enter a new era after parting ways with longtime quarterback Derek Carr this offseason. Garoppolo, who is entering his 10th year in the NFL, is a proven commodity meant to stabilize the offense under second-year head coach Josh McDaniels. He has led his team to a Super Bowl as a starter, won two Super Bowls as a backup, and has a 74-57 record as a starter and thrown for 14,289 yards and 87 touchdowns in his career.

Still, he is a quarterback on the wrong side of 30 who has significant injury history, including a season-ending foot injury that ended his 2022 year. O'Connell, who is currently third on the Raiders quarterback depth chart, could be an option in the near future and Saturday's performance certainly was a good sign.

Raiders fans on social media looked at this possibility with excitment.

While Garoppolo will likely be the starter going into the regular season, fans will have an opportunity to see O'Connell on display twice more this season against the Los Angeles Rams on August 19 and against the Dallas Cowboys on August 26.