NFL Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney to Meet with Jaguars After Ravens Contract Offer

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are meeting with free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson and NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Clowney has already received a contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported Wednesday.

Clowney, the No. 1 pick of the 2014 draft, has played for four teams in five seasons. During a 2022 campaign limited by injury, he recorded 2.0 sacks and 28 combined tackles in 12 games with the Cleveland Browns.

Those numbers marked a decline from Clowney's first season with the Browns, when he recorded 9.0 sacks and 37 combined tackles, including 11 for loss.

Another team potentially in the mix to add Clowney is the Houston Texans, who drafted Clowney in 2013. The pass rusher said in May that "it would be nice" to return to Houston, where he played between 2014 and 2018.

Clowney was named to three Pro Bowls in the final three years of that span, including a 2017 campaign during which he had a career-best 9.5 sacks.

Since that deal expired in 2018, Clowney has not inked a long-term contract, playing the 2019 through 2022 seasons on one-year deals ranging from $8 million to $15 million in annual value.

Given his struggles with injuries, Clowney could be destined for another short-term contract in 2023.

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton named the Jaguars as a potential landing spot for Clowney back in July. The Jags waited until the fifth round to add a pass rusher during the 2023 NFL draft and could use some additional defensive end depth to fill the gap Arden Key left behind after his free agency departure.

Those waiting to see where Clowney decides to sign next season may have to wait a little longer. During the 2020 offseason, the defensive end waited until September to agree on a deal with the Tennessee Titans, and Clowney said in May he was "not really worried" about setting a timetable for signing next season's contract.