Best Landing Spots for Marcus Peters, Defensive Free Agents Before NFL Training Camp

0 of 8

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Top NFL free agents will sign with teams in the next few weeks. Some of them have multiple offers to mull over as they gear up for training camp.

Most of the top defensive players available will head into the upcoming campaign a little past their prime years, but they've been productive in recent seasons. With the right team, many of them could play their best football to date.

We'll highlight the top eight defenders on the free-agent market and match them with three of the best landing spots for their skill set.

In every case, the veteran would fill a roster need or fit a club's scheme. For example, a versatile defensive back who can play multiple positions for a unit that features three safeties in nickel packages.

Let's see where notable veterans could suit up this summer.