Best Landing Spots for Marcus Peters, Defensive Free Agents Before NFL Training Camp

Best Landing Spots for Marcus Peters, Defensive Free Agents Before NFL Training CampJuly 7, 2023
Top NFL free agents will sign with teams in the next few weeks. Some of them have multiple offers to mull over as they gear up for training camp.
Most of the top defensive players available will head into the upcoming campaign a little past their prime years, but they've been productive in recent seasons. With the right team, many of them could play their best football to date.
We'll highlight the top eight defenders on the free-agent market and match them with three of the best landing spots for their skill set.
In every case, the veteran would fill a roster need or fit a club's scheme. For example, a versatile defensive back who can play multiple positions for a unit that features three safeties in nickel packages.
Let's see where notable veterans could suit up this summer.
LB Kwon Alexander
Early in his career, Kwon Alexander battled injuries that capped his production, but he's played in at least 12 contests in the previous three seasons. In fact, Alexander suited up for every game with the New York Jets in 2022.
Going into his age-29 term, Alexander can fill a starting spot at linebacker with the ability to handle green-dot responsibilities because of his experience (eight pro seasons) and play on the weak side of the formation.
In recent years, Alexander has played well on all three downs. Since 2021, he's allowed a passer rating below 90 and recorded four sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Last season with the Jets, the 6'1", 227-pounder only missed 5.5 percent of his tackle attempts. He's a trustworthy veteran who can immediately fill a need in the middle of a defense.
The Raiders should be the first team linked to Alexander. Even though Divine Deablo has a chance to develop into a starter and leader at the position, the club should consider a veteran who's been there and done that already. Alexander fits the description.
Potential Landing Spots: Las Vegas Raiders; New York Giants; Dallas Cowboys
CB Eli Apple
Eli Apple hasn't played up to his first-round pedigree. Though inconsistent for most of seven seasons, he had a solid two-year stretch in a starting position.
Between 2021 and 2022, Apple took on a prominent role with a playoff-caliber Cincinnati Bengals squad, recording 18 pass breakups and two interceptions. Last year, he allowed a 57 percent completion rate but gave up one too many big plays over the top, surrendering 14.6 yards per completion.
To get the best out of Apple, a team may need to provide deep-safety help to prevent wideouts from racking up yards on deep receptions toward the boundary. Nonetheless, the veteran cornerback can be a serviceable asset if he keeps the action in front of him.
Colts safety Julian Blackmon has allowed a 106.6 passer rating in all three of his seasons, which makes him a questionable fit with Apple. Still, Indianapolis badly needs a veteran cornerback after they released Isaiah Rodgers, whom the league suspended for a year because of a gambling violation.
Aside from the Cardinals, who have needs all over their roster, the Vikings are an ideal fit for Apple. Minnesota has safety Harrison Smith, who still has sideline-to-sideline range in coverage. Assuming Byron Murphy Jr. primarily mans the slot, Minnesota needs an experienced boundary defender following the loss of Patrick Peterson in free agency.
Potential Landing Spots: Minnesota Vikings; Arizona Cardinals; Indianapolis Colts
Edge Jadeveon Clowney
At this point in Jadeveon Clowney's career, he's more of a big name than a marquee defender. Yet when healthy, he can wreak havoc in the trenches.
Clowney hasn't earned a Pro Bowl nod since 2018. Since then, his tackle and sack numbers have dropped significantly with the exception of the 2021 campaign. After logging nine sacks, 32 pressures and 11 tackles for loss in 14 contests with the Cleveland Browns two years ago, he followed up with a modest 2022 term, registering 28 tackles, four for loss, two sacks and 12 pressures in 12 games.
If Clowney comes into training camp with a clean bill of health, he could perform at a level comparable to his 2021 campaign. A team may not be willing to sign him on an eight-figure contract without incentives, but he's worth a gamble on a $6-7 million deal because of his recent production with the Browns.
New Orleans could be an attractive landing spot for a veteran who wants the best chance to make the playoffs but fails to draw significant interest from title contenders. The Saints signed Derek Carr, who should elevate their offense to match a top-nine defense in scoring and total yards from last year.
Cameron Jordan will turn 34 on July 10, and the Saints allowed edge-rusher Marcus Davenport to sign with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. Clowney can start over Carl Granderson opposite Jordan while Payton Turner and rookie second-rounder Isaiah Foskey develop in reserve roles.
Potential Landing Spots: New Orleans Saints; Baltimore Ravens; Jacksonville Jaguars
Edge Justin Houston
Justin Houston lands on this list as the oldest player, though he can still get after the quarterback. In 2022, with the Baltimore Ravens, the 34-year-old played in a reserve role, registering 9.5 sacks and 25 pressures while on the field for 44 percent of the defensive snaps in 14 games.
The Ravens may allow Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo to earn significant roles on the edge for the upcoming season, which makes Houston expendable at his age. Meanwhile, the battled-tested veteran should have a chance to start at his next destination coming off another productive year.
Houston can rush the passer in the even-man fronts with his hand in the dirt or from a two-point stance in an odd-man front. For most of his career, he's played outside linebacker, though the versatile edge-rusher made his presence felt as a defensive end in former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' system, logging 19 sacks and 53 pressures between 2019 and 2020.
Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times believes the Bears will add a pass-rusher before they open training camp. Because of Houston's track record with Eberflus, who's in his second year as head coach of the Bears, he may be on Chicago's priority list of free-agent targets.
Keep in mind that Bears general manager Ryan Poles served as a college scouting coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs when the team selected Houston in the third round of the 2011 draft.
If Houston signs with the Bears, he should continue to put up big sack numbers as a starter over DeMarcus Walker.
Potential Landing Spots: Chicago Bears; New Orleans Saints; Carolina Panthers
S John Johnson
In six seasons, John Johnson wore multiple hats in the secondary, lining up at both safety positions and in the slot. He's the quintessential "glue guy" who can move around like a chess piece on the back end of a defense.
Unlike a lot of defensive backs available, Johnson has remained steady in coverage, allowing no more than an 82.8 passer rating in coverage every year since 2018. Also, over the previous two seasons, he's surrendered just three touchdowns.
Aside from his coverage ability, Johnson can help out in run support. Even though a thumper role isn't his forte, he saw an improvement in his missed tackle rate, which dropped from 12.9 percent to nine percent between 2021 and 2022.
Any team that values versatile defensive backs should make an offer to Johnson, who's still in his prime—turning 28 in December.
The Chargers could promote safety JT Woods to a starting role to replace Nasir Adderley, who chose to retire rather than test free agency, but the former is unproven with only 31 career snaps played on defense.
In the short term, Johnson would be a perfect fit to line up alongside Derwin James Jr.
Johnson should have some knowledge of Los Angeles' defensive system. In 2020, he played under Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams' No. 1-ranked defense in scoring and total yards that year.
Since Staley took over the Chargers' head-coaching job, the team has signed Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox, both played on the 2020 Rams squad. Johnson could be next in line.
Potential Landing Spots: Los Angeles Chargers; Las Vegas Raiders; Green Bay Packers
Edge Yannick Ngakoue
Arguably the best free agent available, Yannick Ngakoue should have multiple offers on the table. That being said, he'll likely command north of $10 million in annual salary because of his recent production, which may narrow down potential suitors.
In June, Ngakoue hired Drew Rosenhaus. Based on the agent's track record, teams may have to pay top dollar to sign his new client. Clubs with limited cap space should look elsewhere for pass-rushing help.
Since 2021, Ngakoue has registered 19.5 sacks, 63 pressures and 16 tackles for loss with two teams (the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts). He's six years younger than Justin Houston and more durable and consistent than Jadeveon Clowney, which makes him the premier edge-rusher on the market.
As noted with possible destinations for Clowney and Houston, the Bears and Saints need an edge-rusher to complement or bolster collective talent at the position. The Cardinals make sense as well.
In 2022, former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon molded a pass rush that went into NFL history books with four players who finished the season with double-digit sacks. As the new head coach of the Cardinals, Gannon could sign Ngakoue as the first step in building an aggressive defense in the desert.
The Cardinals have experimented with Zaven Collins on the edge, but Ngakoue would be the most polished pass-rusher on the roster and the leader of a young group.
Potential Landing Spots: Chicago Bears; Arizona Cardinals; New Orleans Saints
CB Marcus Peters
At every stop in his NFL career, Marcus Peters has done one thing exceptionally well, and that's force turnovers. He's recorded 32 career interceptions with at least three in a season for six out of his seven pro years, which is a testament to his ball-tracking consistency.
In stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, Peters took the field as arguably the most impactful playmaking cornerback on his team. Sure, he's shared the field with All-Pros Jalen Ramsey and Marlon Humphrey, but the two elite cover men have just one pick-six combined. Peters has returned six interceptions for touchdowns, turning sticky coverage into offense with the ball in his hands.
Peters has hit a low point in his career though. In September of 2021, he tore his ACL and struggled in coverage last season, allowing a 113.7 passer rating with just one interception and six pass breakups.
Still, Peters gets the benefit of the doubt. Two years after a serious knee injury, he could bounce back into Pro Bowl form in a predominantly man-to-man scheme.
According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed, the Raiders "seem likely to sign" Peters before training camp, which makes sense for both sides.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham values man-cover cornerbacks, and with Peters' ball-hawking tendencies, the team may avoid finishing last in interceptions for a third consecutive season.
Potential Landing Spots: Las Vegas Raiders; Minnesota Vikings; Tennessee Titans
Edge Dawuane Smoot
Dawuane Smoot isn't a household name, though he's certainly capable of becoming one with the opportunity to start.
In six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Smoot has recorded 123 tackles, 27 for loss, and 22.5 sacks. After two forgettable seasons, he made strides in his third year and continued to make an impact in a backup role.
Smoot has logged at least five sacks in four consecutive campaigns, and he's registered 80 pressures over the previous three years. Behind Pro Bowl edge-rusher Josh Allen and most recently 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, Smoot has made the most of his limited time on the field. He can take the next step with a team that may not have the cap space to sign Yannick Ngakoue or Justin Houston.
Among the teams that may show interest in Smoot, the Vikings draw some intrigue because they're in a contract standoff with star defensive end Danielle Hunter.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hunter doesn't see "eye-to-eye" with the Vikings front office on a new deal. If Minnesota trades him, someone would have to fill a huge void on the front line. Smoot could garner some buzz at Vikings headquarters if the club cannot meet Hunter's financial demands.
If the Vikings strike a deal with Hunter, new defensive coordinator Brian Flores can get creative with the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Marcus Davenport and Smoot all on the field simultaneously.
Remember, Smoot has played in even- and odd-man fronts with the Jaguars. He could slide inside to complement Hunter and Davenport. As a scheme-versatile defender, he would fit into Flores' varied system.
Potential Landing Spots: Minnesota Vikings; San Francisco 49ers; Houston Texans
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.