Broncos HC Sean Payton Explains Process of Benching Players Who Don't Improve

As the Denver Broncos prepare for the 2023 season, new head coach Sean Payton has wasted no time implementing his philosophies, which include a short leash for players who struggle in the new system.

After opening the preseason with an 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, Payton explained to ESPN's Jeff Legwold that he has no problems benching players who don't improve.

"There is a point at which you pull the player out,'' Payton said. "There is an emphasis to it, but it has to be more than just that. It has to go away."

Payton is taking over one of the toughest rebuilding projects in the NFL, as the Broncos ranked last in the league last season with 16.9 points per game. The team also lacked discipline, as Legwold pointed out that Denver was "among the league's bottom six in pre-snap penalties overall and false starts."

The Broncos are hoping to get a bounce-back year from veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in his first season under Payton. The 34-year-old threw for 93 yards and a touchdown in four drives on Friday against Arizona, but he got off to a slow start by going 1-of-4 with a sack in Denver's first two possessions.

With Payton at the helm, it's clear that subpar play will not be tolerated. The Broncos are quickly learning how demanding it can be to play under a coach of his caliber.

"He wants tempo, he wants to move, out of the huddle, in and out of the game, play to play,'' wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. " … You feel that sense of urgency in everything."

The Broncos will play their second preseason game on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.