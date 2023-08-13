X

NBA

    James Harden's Agent 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' if 76ers PG Wins MVP amid Diet, Training

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 13, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during the game against the Boston Celtics during the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    The best of James Harden may be yet to come even though he will be 34 years old during the 2023-24 season.

    At least that is what his agent believes.

    "James has a crazy hunger in him right now," Troy Payne said. "If he got an MVP this season, I wouldn't be surprised."

    arj @hooparj

    James Harden's agent, Troy Payne, says James and his team's goal is to enter the season in the "best shape of his career" and that he wouldn't be surprised if James' name came up in MVP discussions this upcoming season.<br><br>The disrespect has been noted.👀🔥<br><br>[🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/swishcultures_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@swishcultures_</a>] <a href="https://t.co/ezo06VBPAT">pic.twitter.com/ezo06VBPAT</a>

    Payne explained that Harden has been particularly disciplined with his diet and training this offseason and will be in impressive shape when he takes the court.

    The update comes as the guard's name has been in the headlines.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Philadelphia 76ers stopped trade discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers and others and "plan to bring him back to training camp for the start of the season, setting up an uncomfortable situation with the unhappy star."

    Wojnarowski noted Harden prefers to play for the Clippers and isn't pleased with 76ers president Daryl Morey since there was no long-term maximum-level contract offer this offseason. The 10-time All-Star instead picked up his $35.6 million player option for the upcoming season.

    Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Harden "no longer wants to play for Philadelphia and has no plans of taking part in training camp."

    Even if Harden is unhappy with the situation, he should be motivated to play at his best in 2023-24 with free agency looming and the opportunity to bolster his resume with the championship that is missing.

    Perhaps that will mean a second MVP for the future Hall of Famer, but Philadelphia would likely settle for consistency and All-Star-level play alongside reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

    Or at least him showing up to training camp.