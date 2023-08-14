Chiefs' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Chiefs' Projected Winners of Key Position BattlesAugust 14, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, opened their 2023 preseason slate with a 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Of course, the result doesn't matter. Instead, exhibition games are all about evaluating the battles occurring in training camp.
Although the Chiefs have a talented roster, they still have important decisions to make before the regular season arrives. It's always important to have depth on both sides of the ball, and Kansas City needs to choose the right 53 players to keep on its active roster.
If the Chiefs make the right choices, they should again be a Super Bowl contender. Because they're returning many of the key players who powered them to the title last season.
Here's a look at several of Kansas City's ongoing position battles, along with projected winners for each.
Running Backs
The Chiefs' running back picture changed quite a bit over the course of the 2022 season. Instead of relying primarily on Clyde Edwards-Helaire (as originally expected), Isiah Pacheco emerged as an immediate contributor during his rookie campaign.
There's a good chance Pacheco is Kansas City's starting running back this year. But the 24-year-old continues to recover from hand and labrum injuries, and he'll need to prove that he's worthy of holding the top spot on the depth chart.
Edwards-Helaire remains in the picture. But his preseason got off to a slow start, as he had three carries for 7 yards against New Orleans. He has an uphill battle to earn a sizable role, especially with veteran Jerick McKinnon also back and La'Mical Perine now in the picture.
It wouldn't be surprising if Edwards-Helaire doesn't stay with the Chiefs. They have enough talent in the backfield that it may be better to stick with the trio of Pacheco, McKinnon and Perine.
Projection: Pacheco earns starting role; Edwards-Helaire either traded or released
Last Wide Receiver Spot
Although the Chiefs don't have an overwhelming favorite to be their No. 1 wide receiver, they have a lot of solid players at the position. It could become difficult for them to even narrow that group down to five or six because of the talent there.
The final spot could come down to either Richie James or Justyn Ross. And each had a strong start to the preseason on Sunday vs. the Saints.
James had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown, while Ross had two catches for 29 yards and a TD. If both continue to perform at a high level, maybe Kansas City will find a way to keep both on its roster.
But James has more of a track record, which could potentially give him an edge over Ross when it's time to make cuts. Unless Ross has a huge preseason, he may be just on the outside looking in for a roster spot.
Projection: James makes team; Ross gets cut
Defensive Tackles
The interior of the Chiefs' defensive line is currently missing its best player, as Chris Jones continues to hold out. If that situation continues for much longer, Kansas City may need to figure out what it's going to do for the start of the regular season.
Derrick Nnadi appears to be on a good track to be one of the Chiefs' two starting DTs regardless. The 27-year-old has made 69 starts for the team over his first five seasons.
Who could get a larger role if Jones continues to hold out, though? Keep an eye on rookie Keondre Coburn.
The 23-year-old Coburn, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, had only one tackle in the preseason opener. But he has a lot of potential, and as he continues to gain experience throughout the rest of the summer, he may carve himself out a sizable role on the defense.
Projection: Jones returns and starts alongside Nnadi; Coburn serves as a primary backup