Chiefs' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, opened their 2023 preseason slate with a 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Of course, the result doesn't matter. Instead, exhibition games are all about evaluating the battles occurring in training camp.

Although the Chiefs have a talented roster, they still have important decisions to make before the regular season arrives. It's always important to have depth on both sides of the ball, and Kansas City needs to choose the right 53 players to keep on its active roster.

If the Chiefs make the right choices, they should again be a Super Bowl contender. Because they're returning many of the key players who powered them to the title last season.

Here's a look at several of Kansas City's ongoing position battles, along with projected winners for each.