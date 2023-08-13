76ers Rumors: James Harden Doesn't Plan to Play for PHI Despite End of Trade Talks

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have ended trade talks for James Harden, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but that doesn't mean he intends to suit up for the franchise in 2023-24.

Harden "no longer wants to play for Philadelphia and has no plans of taking part in training camp," a source close to the veteran guard reiterated to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Amick added:

"Does that mean he won't report if a deal doesn't go down by that point, or that he'll make a messy spectacle of his training camp arrival like he did when he was trying to get out of Houston back in December of 2020? That part remains unclear, with Harden's side still expressing a belief that there will be meaningful developments on the trade talk front before that time comes. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation."

Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Sixers had ended trade talks on Harden with the intention of bringing him back for training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season. He added that the franchise had discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden's preferred destination, but nothing came to fruition.

The NBA insider added that Philadelphia's "asking price was steep" for the veteran and that no teams were willing to meet the organization's demands.

Harden, who requested a trade in June, has been adamant about wanting to move on from Philadelphia this summer despite opting into his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24. He reportedly reiterated his desire to be moved to the 76ers last month.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported July 11 on NBA Today:

"They've spoken again, and he still reiterated that he wants to be traded. Now this is not a demand. It's a request. And I think that the Sixers have said 'OK, we will try to trade you,' but there is no hurry to do this. And I think the Sixers understand here that they have the leverage here. I mean James has picked up his option, this is an opt-in to his contract, and he's going to be a free agent after this season. So at some point, he needs to play, whether that is in Philadelphia or elsewhere.

"Plus, there is a sense that if they can give it some time and he's cool with his teammates—he's been talking to Joel Embiid, he's been talking to Patrick Beverley, P.J. Tucker—that eventually, maybe these fences can be mended and there is a path to reconciliation with James Harden. But for now, he has reiterated his trade request."

While Harden prefers to be moved, the 76ers have been in no rush to deal him this offseason. Wojnarowski reported July 4 that the franchise "would still love to keep" the three-time scoring champion.

Harden's teammates, such as Joel Embiid, have also been vocal about wanting him to remain in the City of Brotherly Love.

"I want him to come back, obviously, so we can accomplish what we want, which is a championship," Embiid told Showtime's Rachel Nichols last month. "Hopefully his mindset can be changed. Other than that, I'm just so happy to be his friend. We close and we've grown since he got here and, you know, that's what I'm excited about and I'm excited to keep that friendship for the rest of our lives."

Harden joined the 76ers in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season hoping to get closer to winning an NBA title, but the team has been unable to reach the Eastern Conference Finals in his short tenure

However, that's not why Harden is dissatisfied with the franchise. Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the 10-time All-Star is "unhappy with Sixers president Daryl Morey over the lack of a long-term maximum-level contract offer."

Harden is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season, and it has been believed for more than a year that the 76ers wouldn't offer him a maximum extension.

"I think, at this point, nobody in the NBA believes that the 76ers are going to give James Harden a max contract," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported in May 2022.

With seemingly no change in Philadelphia's stance on the matter, it's unclear if Harden will suit up alongside his teammates once the 2023-24 season tips off without a long-term extension.