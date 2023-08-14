Every NBA Team's Highest-Ceiling Prospect

0 of 30

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Regardless of where a team is in the title-contenders' hierarchy, at least some attention has to be paid to the future.

Even for teams that have recently won a championship, the "what have you done for me lately?" question can arise quickly.

That's why fans of the Golden State Warriors or Denver Nuggets are so keyed in on the development and performance of players like Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson.

And of course, those teams that haven't been good in a while are even more dedicated to and interested in what's next.

In short, all 30 teams have prospects that bring varying levels of excitement. Below, you'll find those with the highest ceilings for every organization.

But first, just one qualification. To be considered a "prospect," we're going to set the cutoff at 24 years old. In other words, the only players we're looking at are those who are 23 and under.

And because there's a lack of hard evidence on most of these prospects, the determinations made for each team are largely subjective. That doesn't mean NBA and pre-NBA numbers weren't consulted (they were). There's just always guesswork in projection.