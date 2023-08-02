Ranking the NBA's Most Overrated Players of the Last 5 Years

0 of 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

This a touchy subject, and it's almost entirely subjective, but every major sports league (including the NBA) contains players who are overrated.

Determining who qualifies depends on a number of factors. Do they get too many minutes on the floor? Are they overpaid? Is there a general public sentiment that disagrees with the numbers?

Players who check one or more of those boxes are in the mix, but again, this is subjective. We may have a similar perception of a player, while I think of him as overrated while you see him as properly rated.

And a common theme on this year's list is youth. Most (if not all) of these players have plenty of time to improve. Inclusion here isn't permanent.

To this point, though, based on a half-decade of evidence, these are the game's most overrated players.