Cowboys' Deuce Vaughn, Jalen Tolbert Have Fans Smiling Despite Loss vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty to build upon following a 28-23 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Two players, in particular, stood out on offense—rookie running back Deuce Vaughn and second-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. Vaughn finished with eight carries for 50 yards and one touchdown, in addition to three catches for six yards, while Tolbert finished with two catches for 29 yards and one score.

With Tony Pollard taking over the starting running back job in 2023 following the release of Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys will turn to players like Vaughn to back him up, and his performance against the Jaguars was encouraging.



Tolbert, meanwhile, is expected to thrive in a depth receiving role for Dallas this year after a disappointing 2022 campaign in which he caught just two passes for 12 yards on three targets in eight games.

The performances of both Tolbert and Vaughn on Saturday has Cowboys fans excited for what's to come:

The Cowboys selected Vaughn and the sixth round of the 2023 draft out of Kansas State, and he could very well go down as a steal if he puts together a strong rookie season.

Dallas also has Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis on the roster at running back this summer, but Vaughn is making a strong case to be Pollard's primary backup come Week 1.

Tolbert, meanwhile, figures to be a depth piece behind Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb this year. If he shows some improvement, it's possible he'll be among the team's top receivers by 2024.