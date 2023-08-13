X

NFL

    Cowboys' Deuce Vaughn, Jalen Tolbert Have Fans Smiling Despite Loss vs. Jaguars

    Erin WalshAugust 13, 2023

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) celebrates after making a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    AP Photo/Sam Hodde

    The Dallas Cowboys have plenty to build upon following a 28-23 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

    Two players, in particular, stood out on offense—rookie running back Deuce Vaughn and second-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. Vaughn finished with eight carries for 50 yards and one touchdown, in addition to three catches for six yards, while Tolbert finished with two catches for 29 yards and one score.

    NFL @NFL

    Will Grier &amp; Jalen Tolbert connect to put Dallas on the board!<br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsDAL</a> on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp">https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp</a> <a href="https://t.co/t95mLtrP9w">pic.twitter.com/t95mLtrP9w</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Six for the rookie Deuce Vaughn! 🙌<br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsDAL</a> on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp">https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp</a> <a href="https://t.co/OTYouZzA6b">pic.twitter.com/OTYouZzA6b</a>

    With Tony Pollard taking over the starting running back job in 2023 following the release of Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys will turn to players like Vaughn to back him up, and his performance against the Jaguars was encouraging.

    Tolbert, meanwhile, is expected to thrive in a depth receiving role for Dallas this year after a disappointing 2022 campaign in which he caught just two passes for 12 yards on three targets in eight games.

    The performances of both Tolbert and Vaughn on Saturday has Cowboys fans excited for what's to come:

    mike taddow 🆓 @MikeTaddow

    me thinking about the tony pollard &amp; deuce vaughn backfield <a href="https://t.co/FenOwMZVsj">pic.twitter.com/FenOwMZVsj</a>

    Ticallion Stallion @FreeReggieT

    So nice to see Jalen Tolbert's hard work in the offseason beginning to pay off.

    Javier Castro @JavierCastro_4

    Mark my words Deuce Vaughn is going to be the next Tony Pollard! He is that good and maybe even better!

    SUAVEYNEXTDOOR @Suavey_Seth

    That's literally all we asking for from Jalen Tolbert. Just be able to do THAT. Atta boy JT!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CowboysNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CowboysNation</a>

    Reagan Huggins @ReaganHuggins12

    I'm glad everyone else is learning that Deuce Vaughn is that dude

    Dustin @DustInYaFace89

    Happy for Jalen Tolbert and excited to see what he can contribute this season

    Heim Barbecue @HeimBBQ

    Deuce Vaughn is, and has always been, a BEAST. if you don't know, now ya know.

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    Jalen Tolbert SZN <a href="https://t.co/02nniBqmf7">pic.twitter.com/02nniBqmf7</a>

    The Poncho @guerrerojaguar9

    Deuce Vaughn is looking like a steal!!!

    Ragone @mragone25

    Jalen Tolbert is really progressing I love to see it

    Roberto Del Rio @RDR_FoodReviews

    Let's just say this Deuce Vaughn is the Certified steal of the Draft and definitely the Dallas Cowboys New secret weapon! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a>

    Gojo Satoru💫 @GuyzerMarvin

    Jalen Tolbert has arrived 💆🏾‍♂️

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    Deuce Vaughn is so freaking fun to watch. His vision, burst, and feet are next level! <a href="https://t.co/3ErH14eWdY">pic.twitter.com/3ErH14eWdY</a>

    Mike Mekus @mmekus18

    Jalen Tolbert ascension going to go crazy

    Matt Mosley @mattmosley

    Deuce Vaughn is electric. May end up being the best draft pick.

    clay @CookedByKlay

    2023 is the year your favorite team will fear jalen tolbert

    The Cowboys selected Vaughn and the sixth round of the 2023 draft out of Kansas State, and he could very well go down as a steal if he puts together a strong rookie season.

    Dallas also has Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis on the roster at running back this summer, but Vaughn is making a strong case to be Pollard's primary backup come Week 1.

    Tolbert, meanwhile, figures to be a depth piece behind Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb this year. If he shows some improvement, it's possible he'll be among the team's top receivers by 2024.