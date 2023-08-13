Fantasy Football 2023: DeAndre Hopkins and Bust Candidates to Avoid

0 of 4

Silas Walker/Getty Images

Successful season-long fantasy rosters typically have two things in common. The managers who drafted them usually find value in the later rounds and avoid busts in the early ones.



Avoiding busts can often be the more important challenge of the two. A roster made of good, reliable players can still compete, even if its upside is limited. However, when its "backbone" players simply aren't producing, it can be nearly impossible to recover.



It's better to swing and miss on a player in Round 10 than simply miss on a player in Rounds 1-3.



Fortunately, a little pre-draft study can help managers identify potential busts early. Last season, for example, perennial fantasy star Aaron Rodgers lost No. 1 wideout Davante Adams and got a new offensive coordinator in Adam Stenavich. The then-reigning MVP went on to have a disaster of a fantasy campaign.



When evaluating fantasy options, past production is a good place to start. However, elements like supporting cast, age, player health and any relevant coaching changes shouldn't be ignored. Base on these factors, let's examine a few potential busts for the 2023 season.

