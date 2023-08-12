Kevin Willis' Says Jerseys from Spurs' 2003 NBA Title Win Stolen; Valued at $100K

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA center Kevin Willis told police this week that 10 jerseys from the San Antonio Spurs' 2002-03 championship run were stolen from his storage locker in Roswell, Georgia.

According to TMZ Sports, Willis estimated that the jerseys are worth $100,000. Also, during the 911 call, Willis suggested that the jerseys were worn by multiple different players from the Spurs' 2003 championship team.

"This stuff came from when I was playing," Willis said. "These have been around for 20 years and they took all the high-profile personnel that was on there. They took all of those. And they left four of them back or something like that."

Willis told police that the stolen jerseys were in frames, and that another $9,000 in separate clothing was also stolen.

Police observed that the locks appeared to have been cut off the storage unit door, and while an exact timeframe for the alleged burglary could not be determined, Willis said he had last checked on the unit in June.

The 60-year-old Willis was originally the No. 11 overall pick in the 1984 NBA draft, and he spent 21 seasons in the league, playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Spurs and Dallas Mavericks.

Willis was named an All-Star for the first and only time in 1991-92 with the Hawks when he averaged 18.3 points and 15.5 rebounds per game, and he won his only championship with the Spurs in 2003.

The 2002-03 Spurs were led by four Hall of Famers in Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili, which likely explains the estimated value of Willis' jersey collection.

Per TMZ, Willis told police that he wanted them to launch an investigation and plans to press charges if suspects are found.