AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 12

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Collision on August 12.

This week's show was all about tag team wrestling. Not only did we see The Acclaimed in action, but we also got a women's tag bout with Krist Statlander and Willow Nightingale taking on Diamante and Mercedes Martinez.

However, the biggest match on the card was easily the Trios Championship bout between The House of Black and CMFTR.

We also heard from Ricky Starks regarding his attack on Ricky Steamboat, and we also got a few words from Powerhouse Hobbs.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Saturday's show.