AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 12
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Collision on August 12.
This week's show was all about tag team wrestling. Not only did we see The Acclaimed in action, but we also got a women's tag bout with Krist Statlander and Willow Nightingale taking on Diamante and Mercedes Martinez.
However, the biggest match on the card was easily the Trios Championship bout between The House of Black and CMFTR.
We also heard from Ricky Starks regarding his attack on Ricky Steamboat, and we also got a few words from Powerhouse Hobbs.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Saturday's show.
The Acclaimed vs. Iron Savages
- Starks comparing what he did to Steamboat to a parent spanking their kids was a good heel line.
- Not having Daddy Ass with The Acclaimed just felt...wrong.
- Bear's reaction to Caster's Lizzo joke was hilarious.
- Bear walking around holding Caster and Bowens was an impressive display of power.
- Caster lifting Bear up for a slam was a great moment for him. The announcers did a good job playing it up as a big feat of strength.
The show opened with Tony Schiavone telling Ricky Starks that he had been suspended 30 days for attacking Ricky Steamboat. Starks said actions have consequences. This turned into a promo for Starks where he said he got a manager's license and would still be on the show every week.
The first match saw The Acclaimed take on The Iron Savages in tag team action. The crowd began to chant for the absent Daddy Ass as Anthony Bowens locked up with Bronson Boulder.
With The Iron Savages getting a non-televised entrance, this felt like it might be a squash match at first. It wouldn't have been surprising for Tony Khan to book them to look strong to re-establish them in the tag team division, but this ended up being a highly competitive bout.
Both teams had their own moments to shine, and while this was definitely designed to make Bowens and Max Caster strong, Bear and Bronson still had a great showing.
The Acclaimed got the win with a double Fameasser as an homage to Billy Gunn.
Winners: The Acclaimed
Grade: B-
Nightingale and Statlander vs. Diamante and Martinez
- It's been great to see Diamante getting more time in ROH and AEW lately. She i such a great talent and can add so much to any roster.
- Martinez lifting Willow for a fireman's carry slam was impressive.
- While it was a cool spot, Martinez powerbombing her own partner into her opponents at ringside almost ended in disaster. Diamante got lucky or adjusted at the last second to land better.
Statlander and Nightingale teamed up to take on Martinez and Diamante after the two pairs had issues following the TBS title bout between Statlander and Martinez.
Stat and Diamante started off for their teams with a nice exchange of takedowns and slams. The TBS champions showed her power when she caught Diamante and carried her to WIllow so she could tag in and hit a double-team move.
After we returned from a break, Statlander got a hot tag to give Willow some relief after a long time in the ring. The champ took it to both opponents as the crowd cheered for her.
Martinez and Diamante ended up getting the win with a little bit of cheating when Diamante used her legs to give Martinez leverage during a pin.
This was a decent match, but it felt like something was missing. Maybe they were holding back, or maybe there was a chemistry issue. Whatever it was, it wasn't enough to keep this from being enjoyable.
Winners: Martinez and Diamante
Grade: C+
