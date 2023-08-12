Video: Tom Brady Visits Birmingham City Pub After Joining Ownership Group

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

After announcing last week that he purchased an ownership share in EFL Championship soccer team Birmingham City, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady made an appearance at a pub for Birmingham City fans on Saturday.

The patrons in the bar went wild when Brady arrived, celebrating his presence and serenading the new chairman of the Birmingham City advisory board:

Brady showed up prior to the start of Birmingham City's second match of the 2023-24 EFL Championship season against Leeds United.

In their season-opening match against Swansea City last Saturday, the Blues played to a 1-1 draw.

As part of his minority ownership announcement, Brady noted that he knows "a few things about winning" and likes "being the underdog."

Birmingham City have an uphill climb ahead when it comes to returning to the top flight of English football.

They have not made it back to the English Premier League since getting relegated at the conclusion of the 2010-11 season, and they have not finished better than 10th in the EFL Championship standings in any of the past 11 seasons.

That includes finishing 17th or worse in each of the past seven campaigns, meaning Birmingham City have not been too far above the relegation line.

During his 23-year NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady was a seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP, so the hope among Birmingham City supporters is that some of that winning experience can translate to soccer.

Along with the Blues, Brady will have a rooting interest in the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders this season, as he purchased a minority stake in that organization as well.