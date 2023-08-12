Lionel Messi's Continued Brilliance Awes Twitter as Inter Miami Beat Charlotte FC

AP Photo/Michael Laughlin

It's Lionel Messi versus the rest of the Leagues Cup.

Messi scored the eighth goal of his Inter Miami career Friday night to polish off a 4-0 quarterfinals win over Charlotte FC.

The former FC Barcelona legend has now scored in each of his first five matches for Inter Miami.

The goal resulted in excitement from viewers on Twitter, who at this point look forward to similar feats from Messi during every Inter Miami game.

Messi was also involved in the play leading to the Charlotte own goal that gave Inter Miami a three-goal lead.

Inter Miami is now headed to the Leagues Cup semifinals, which is good news for fans excited to watch Messi's continued dominance in the United States.