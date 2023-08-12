X

WORLD FOOTBALL

    Lionel Messi's Continued Brilliance Awes Twitter as Inter Miami Beat Charlotte FC

    Julia StumbaughAugust 12, 2023

    Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, dribbles the ball in front of Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
    AP Photo/Michael Laughlin

    It's Lionel Messi versus the rest of the Leagues Cup.

    Messi scored the eighth goal of his Inter Miami career Friday night to polish off a 4-0 quarterfinals win over Charlotte FC.

    The former FC Barcelona legend has now scored in each of his first five matches for Inter Miami.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Another Inter Miami game, another Messi goal 🐐<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a>) <a href="https://t.co/3avrm54Kz6">pic.twitter.com/3avrm54Kz6</a>

    The goal resulted in excitement from viewers on Twitter, who at this point look forward to similar feats from Messi during every Inter Miami game.

    allan @ al. @Bitesizefootba1

    Messi FC at it again. Five goals in eight appearances. 🐐 For a reason

    Khan. @witty_theorist

    a messi goal every week is what makes life better.

    Rog @24Roger_S

    Another game. Another Messi goal. Too easy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeaguesCup2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeaguesCup2023</a>

    Gloku @abdollar19

    Death, Taxes and Messi scoring goals

    Chris Campbell @SoupInNYC27

    Inter Miami goals per game before Messi/Busquets: 1.00<br><br>Inter Miami goals per game after Messi/Busquets: 3.40

    Debopops🧞‍♀️ @debowale__

    Another Messi goal. Too easy for my goat

    Lord of the Kangs @Kanganator

    At this rate Messi is going to run out of superheroes to reference in his goal celebrations

    Coach Izzy @HamidehBurner

    At this point if Messi doesn't score a goal every game it's a disappointment.

    Upper 90 @U90official

    Messi couldn't stop scoring if he tried. Still a goal in every match for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InterMiamiCF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InterMiamiCF</a>

    Monkey @MonkeysGodd

    Only the 1 goal for Messi? Has he fell off?<br>Seriously though, the 🐐 is gonna have crazy stats this year.

    Messi was also involved in the play leading to the Charlotte own goal that gave Inter Miami a three-goal lead.

    ethan @EthanFanning1

    messi effect is making defenders score own goals

    Essel @Esselguy

    Messi made opponent score an own goal and decided to score after , what a goat 🐐 😂😂🔥

    Z from DC @copperminer6

    It's a really bold strategy these MLS teams have taken to keep Messi off the scoreboard by choosing to score own goals instead.

    🌠James/Andrés¹⁶ @agueroooball

    own goal im counting it as messi's idc

    Jimmy II @Jimmy_unusual

    No way Malanda scored an own goal to prevent Messi from scoring 😭😭😭😂😂😂

    Inter Miami is now headed to the Leagues Cup semifinals, which is good news for fans excited to watch Messi's continued dominance in the United States.