Dwyane Wade Says Heat Star, Fellow Marquette Alum Jimmy Butler Will Join Him in HOF

NBA legend Dwyane Wade will become the first ex-Marquette player to make the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame after being enshrined with the rest of the class of 2023 on Saturday.

However, Wade told reporters at a Friday press conferences that he won't be the last, noting that Jimmy Butler should find his way to Springfield, Massachusetts someday as well.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps relayed the quotes:

It's easy to see why Butler should be strongly considered for Hall of Fame candidacy someday.

He is a six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA player and five-time NBA All-Defensive Team member. Butler has also been the top player on a pair of Heat teams that won the Eastern Conference in 2020 and 2023.

Butler has averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game over his 12-season career. Those number balloon to 21.3 points on 47.4 percent shooting, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals from 2014-2023.

Per Basketball-Reference's latest Hall of Fame probability calculations, Butler has a 73 percent chance to make it to Springfield.

His career is not yet over though. Butler, who will turn 34 years old in September, is under contract for two more seasons (three if he picks up his 2025-26 player option).

He's got time to add to his sterling resume, and if Butler wins a title with the contending Heat, then he should be a lock to join Wade in the Hall.