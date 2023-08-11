Atlanta's High-A Minor League Affiliate to Drop Braves Nickname for 2024 Season

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves' High-A affiliate is rebranding.

The Rome Braves, who play their games in Rome, Georgia, will be dropping their nickname in 2024 and are seeking input from fans on the team's new identity, the club announced Friday.

The South Atlantic League team, which will continue to be a Braves affiliate, said in a statement:

"For over twenty years, Rome Professional Baseball has proudly donned the Braves' iconic tomahawk across its chest. From Jeff Francoeur in 2003, Ronald Acuña Jr in 2016, to Michael Harris II in 2021, there have been countless Atlanta Braves stars to come through Rome. Every single one of them donned Rome's classic column logo.

"After twenty proud years as the Rome Braves, the time has come to usher in a new era of Minor League Baseball in Rome, Georgia. In 2024, the Rome Professional Baseball Club will take the field under a new name. Our mission is to give the Rome community a brand as unique and special as the area itself is. For Braves fans, our long-standing affiliation with the Atlanta Braves will continue for years to come, however we want to create an identity that fans across the region can proudly claim and call their own."

In addition to Francoeur, Acuña and Harris, the Rome Braves have also developed some of Atlanta's other top players—past and present—over the years in Ozzie Albies (2015), Freddie Freeman (2008), Max Fried (2016), Vaughn Grissom (2021), Charlie Morton (2004), Brandon Drury (2012), Spencer Strider (2021) and Austin Riley (2016).

They'll now get to develop some of the top prospects in baseball under a new name and a new brand, which is sure to be more eye-popping than a column logo.

Rebranding in minor league baseball has become popular over the last several years as teams try to bring in more fans. For example, Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett rebranded from the Braves to the Stripers ahead of the 2018 season.

Atlanta's Double-A affiliate in Mississippi remains its only minor league club across the top four affiliates to retain the Braves name.