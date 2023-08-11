WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Aug. 11

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Asuka and Charlotte Flair reignited a rivalry Friday night that has been responsible for countless physical, hard-hitting match-ups in the past and their latest promised more of the same, especially after both left SummerSlam frustrated and title-less.



Their match was one of several segments that looked to build on the momentum coming out of the summertime spectacular.

Elsewhere, Austin Theory defended his United States Championship against Santos Escobar and in the most anticipated moment of the night, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns spoke for the first time following a victory over Jey Uso that would not have happened without a shocking betrayal by Jimmy.