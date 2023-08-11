Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Scores and Bracket Results from Day 8

6 of 6

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

History has been made in the Midwest region. For the first time in the 76-year history of the Little League World Series, a team from North Dakota will be headed to Williamsport.

Fargo Little League will be the first after they outlasted South Dakota 9-7 in the Region Championship, booking their trip to the iconic tournament. The victory avenged a 7-3 loss against South Dakota on Wednesday, and Fargo needed to beat Iowa on Thursday just to have a chance at redemption.

North Dakota took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but South Dakota stormed back early in the game to knot the score at 4-4. North Dakota would break out for five runs shortly after to make it 9-4, but South once again battled back to bring it to a two-run deficit. This would not be enough, and Fargo is now set to trek 1,267 miles to take part in the LLWS.

It took Media Little League in Pennsylvania seven innings to get its first hit in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship, but when they finally broke through it was all they needed to advance.

Pennsylvania won the pitchers duel 2-0 on a walk-off home run in the bottom of that seventh inning, advancing them to Williamsport. The blast was the team's first and only hit of the contest, as the first runner of the inning reached on a walk, and it came with two outs in the inning.

The pitching staff only surrendered a two hits in the contest, and now the team will trek 177 miles in-state to get to this years tournament.