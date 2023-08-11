Burnley vs. Manchester City: Top Highlights from 2023 Premier League Match

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Premier League is officially back.

Newly-promoted Burnley are hosting reigning champion Manchester City at Turf Moor on Friday in the opening match of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

While the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez departed Manchester City this summer, the club still boasts one of the most talented rosters in the EPL with Erling Haaland joined by new additions in Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

The Sky Blues are aiming to win the Premier League for the fourth straight season, and a win against Burnley will see them off to a strong start.

Burnley, meanwhile, are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2021-22 after winning the Championship. They'll be looking to build upon that success under boss Vincent Kompany.

Follow along for some of the top highlights from Friday's season opener.

35' - Make it two for Haaland as he bangs in City's second with 10 minutes to go before halftime.

4' - You just knew it'd be him. Took less than four minutes for Erling Haaland to get back to his scoring ways as the EPL season begins with a bang.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.