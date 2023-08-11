ESPN: 'Panthers Have Zero Regrets' Drafting Bryce Young No. 1 over Anthony Richardson

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers feel confident that they have their quarterback of the future.

The organization had the opportunity to take anyone they wanted in the 2023 NFL Draft, and settled on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the pick over other intriguing options like Florida's Anthony Richardson. As the 2023 NFL regular season approaches, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the team is very content with that decision.

"The Panthers set their sights on Young months before the draft, and when they traded with Chicago to secure the No. 1 pick, they challenged themselves to find a reason not to take him," Fowler wrote. "They didn't find one (even though Anthony Richardson thoroughly impressed in the process). Months later, the Panthers have zero regrets. There's definitely a feeling they got the right guy, because of his makeup, character and ability to process information."

Young was regarded as the favorite to go No. 1 heading into the draft after he had a very successful career at Alabama, but Richardson, who went fourth overall to the Indianapolis Colts, shot up draft boards due to his physical tools. Richardson stands at an imposing 6'4", 244-lbs and has drawn comparisons to players like Cam Newton.

Young, who is 5'10" and 204-lbs, does not have the same physical tools that Richardson does but had the significant advantage when it came to collegiate statistics. He amassed 8,356 passing yards and 80 touchdowns in his career and brought home the 2021 Heisman Trophy. He has shown that he can excel at a high level, which is something Richardson needs to prove as his statistics in college are modest compared to Young.

While Richardson has also impressed this offseason, Young has definitely earned the respect of his Panthers teammates and has already been listed as the first-string quarterback.