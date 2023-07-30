Bryce Young Compared to Bengals' Joe Burrow by Panthers' Hayden Hurst

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ahead of his first season with the Carolina Panthers, tight end Hayden Hurst sees shades of Joe Burrow in rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

"He's not going to be the rah-rah, screamer type of kid," Hurst said of Young while comparing him to Burrow, per David Newton of ESPN.com. "He's going to go about his business a certain way. … He's not in your face. He's not screaming. He's in there watching film every day.

"It makes you want to be on top of your game because you don't want to let guys like that down."

Hurst, who played with Burrow in 2022, hauled in 414 yards and two touchdowns in his time with the Cincinnati Bengals and now projects to be a solid target for Young as the 2023 No. 1 overall pick prepares to open the season as the team's starting quarterback.

While the comparison to Burrow is imposing, considering the 2020 No. 1 pick led the Bengals to a Super Bowl in just his second season and is regarded among the top signal-callers in the league, Young spoke about managing high expectations and his experience with them in the past.

"Lofty expectations aren't something new," Young said, per Newton. "I've always taken the same approach. Whatever people are talking about, it is what it is. It's stuff that I can't control. Making sure that my teammates, my coaches, what we set [as goals] in the building, that's who I listen to. That's the expectations that we come up with together and build together as a team."