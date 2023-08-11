ESPN: Bryce Young Throwing INT Compared to Chris Rock Testing Jokes by Panthers Coach

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young has had his struggles this summer as he transitions to the NFL, but the team's coaching staff isn't worried.

Young has been encouraged to test the waters in his first training camp, and that's exactly what he's doing.

"The Panthers aren't concerned about interceptions in training camp. Young has thrown several, but coaches have encouraged him to try new stuff, with one I spoke to comparing the process to Chris Rock testing out new material in small clubs to rehearse for the big Netflix special," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.



The Panthers selected Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft after he put together a standout career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and he enters the NFL with high expectations.

There have been concerns about Young's 5'10", 204-pound frame and how that will impact his game, but the Panthers "are confident in how he protects himself and the staff has encouraged him to throw the ball away when the play isn't there," according to Fowler.

The evaluation of Young will span the entire 2023 season and likely into the 2024 campaign. Panthers fans must remain patient in his development and trust the process.