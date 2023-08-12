UFC on ESPN 51: Luque vs. Dos Anjos Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

The always-exciting Vicente Luque returns to the UFC Octagon after more than a year away to take on former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC on ESPN 51 from the UFC's Apex Facility.

Luque has never been able to climb to the top of the ladder in the welterweight division but he always puts on a show. The Brazilian has performed eight post-fight bonuses in his UFC career. He's on a two-fight skid but will be looking to regain some momentum in his return.

Dos Anjos has bounced between the lightweight and welterweight divisions throughout his UFC career. His latest venture into the 170-pound division resulted in a submission win over Bryan Barberena.

Now, he'll look to keep things rolling against a Luque who really needs a win coming off a long layoff.

Here's a look at the complete card along with previews and predictions for the featured bouts.