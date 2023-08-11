X

    Best Reaction to Sweden's Win vs. Japan in 1st Match Since Shock Win vs. USWNT

    Joe TanseyAugust 11, 2023

    AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: Magdalena Eriksson of Sweden celebrate after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
    Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

    Sweden reached its fifth Women's World Cup semifinal with a 2-1 win over Japan.

    Friday's victory clinched the first time Sweden made it to the final four in consecutive World Cups.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SWEDEN ADVANCES 🇸🇪<br><br>The Blue and Yellow have now reached back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup Semifinals for the first time in history 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Fgcy94gAfZ">pic.twitter.com/Fgcy94gAfZ</a>

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    Sweden 2, Japan 1<br><br>Sweden vs. Spain in the semifinal<br><br>Japan's elimination means we are guaranteed a first-time World Cup champion in 2023.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SWEDEN DEFEATS JAPAN 2-1 TO REACH THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SEMIFINALS 🇸🇪<br><br>Rewatch all of Sweden's class in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/17kY0iaKYT">pic.twitter.com/17kY0iaKYT</a>

    Amanda Ilestedt opened the scoring for the European side in the 32nd minute. The goal was the fourth of the tournament for Ilestedt, who has a chance to win the Golden Boot now that leader Hinata Miyazawa was eliminated with Japan. Miyazawa finished the tournament with five tallies. France's Kadidiatou Diani is the only other player still alive in the competition with four goals.

    FIFA Women's World Cup @FIFAWWC

    Amanda Ilestedt, the Super Trouper. 🇸🇪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeyondGreatness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeyondGreatness</a>

    The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC

    🇿🇦 ⚽ <br>🇮🇹 ⚽⚽<br>🇦🇷 ❌<br>🇺🇸 ❌<br>🇯🇵 ⚽ <br><br>Amanda Ilestedt gets her fourth goal of the tournament. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JPNSWE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JPNSWE</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SWE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SWE</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/bZi1Ky0FQg">pic.twitter.com/bZi1Ky0FQg</a>

    Red Mans @arsenal_mans

    Arsenal' Amanda Ilestedt in The World Cup <br><br>Apps: 5 <br>Goals: 4<br>Player Of The Match: 3 <br><br>Don't Forget She's a Center Back. <a href="https://t.co/eTaV8l5w4L">pic.twitter.com/eTaV8l5w4L</a>

    Alina @alina_rxp

    Amanda Ilestedt will need extra luggage after the tournament for all the POTM awards she's gotten😅

    The Swedes went up by two early in the second half, as Filippa Angeldahl finished from the spot.

    Kento Ito @alchemistmuffin

    That was too easy of penalty kick by Filipina Angeldahl. <br><br>2-0 Sweden. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JPNvsSWE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JPNvsSWE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Soccer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Soccer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sports</a> <a href="https://t.co/UGXMVXIzwc">pic.twitter.com/UGXMVXIzwc</a>

    Swedish Women Soccer @SwedenWoSo

    Filippa Angeldahl: "it is magical. We were working hard and played the football we want to play. We learned fom the US game and knew we were physically stronger. We ate up them in the beginning, in the end they got stronger." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    Japan produced a decent comeback attempt in the final 15 minutes of the second half.

    The 2011 World Cup champion was handed a lifeline in the 74th minute on a controversial penalty call.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    PENALTY TO JAPAN 🫢 <a href="https://t.co/HsJ9d11Xzx">pic.twitter.com/HsJ9d11Xzx</a>

    Riko Ueki struck the top of the crossbar with her penalty and that kept Sweden two goals in front until the final stage of the second half.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SHE'S MISSED IT 😳<br><br>Japan is unable to pull one back from the spot 🇯🇵 <a href="https://t.co/Xm6GoN3iBu">pic.twitter.com/Xm6GoN3iBu</a>

    Tom Byerトム•バイヤー @tomsan106

    Congrats Sweden 🇸🇪 who get the best of Japan 🇯🇵 and onto the Semi Finals. <br><br>Not sure why Ueki, who has now missed 3 PK's this WC, was taking it. However, don't think it was a foul to award a penalty anyway, VAR missed that one. Didn't seem like she was even touched.

    Adam Wesley @adambwesley

    how the hell did var not overturn that ridiculous penalty decision for Japan? 😬 clear and obvious dive. instant karma tho as she blasts the pk off the bar

    Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball

    I think that's justice, no idea why it wasn't reviewed there's just not enough contact if there's any. Riko Ueki steps up but her effort hits the crossbar and Sweden get it clear.

    Japan pulled a late goal back in the 87th minute through Honoka Hiyashi, but that was not enough to send the match into extra time.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Japan before they faced Sweden:<br><br>▪️ Won 4/4<br>▪️ Beat Spain 4-0<br>▪️ 14-1 goal difference<br><br>A tough exit. <a href="https://t.co/epJ13JKIOv">pic.twitter.com/epJ13JKIOv</a>

    Sweden will take on Spain on Tuesday in Auckland with a spot in the World Cup final on the line. Sweden has only made it to the final once from its four previous World Cup semifinal berths.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Sweden will face Spain in the Women's World Cup semifinals!<br><br>This is going to be a good one 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/0u3YsFMgdm">pic.twitter.com/0u3YsFMgdm</a>