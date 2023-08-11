Best Reaction to Sweden's Win vs. Japan in 1st Match Since Shock Win vs. USWNT

Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sweden reached its fifth Women's World Cup semifinal with a 2-1 win over Japan.

Friday's victory clinched the first time Sweden made it to the final four in consecutive World Cups.

Amanda Ilestedt opened the scoring for the European side in the 32nd minute. The goal was the fourth of the tournament for Ilestedt, who has a chance to win the Golden Boot now that leader Hinata Miyazawa was eliminated with Japan. Miyazawa finished the tournament with five tallies. France's Kadidiatou Diani is the only other player still alive in the competition with four goals.

The Swedes went up by two early in the second half, as Filippa Angeldahl finished from the spot.

Japan produced a decent comeback attempt in the final 15 minutes of the second half.

The 2011 World Cup champion was handed a lifeline in the 74th minute on a controversial penalty call.

Riko Ueki struck the top of the crossbar with her penalty and that kept Sweden two goals in front until the final stage of the second half.

Japan pulled a late goal back in the 87th minute through Honoka Hiyashi, but that was not enough to send the match into extra time.

Sweden will take on Spain on Tuesday in Auckland with a spot in the World Cup final on the line. Sweden has only made it to the final once from its four previous World Cup semifinal berths.